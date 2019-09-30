Core sector output declines by 0.5 pc in Aug vs 4.7 pc growth a year ago

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST

Lupin closes offloading of Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Criticare...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Pharma major Lupin Ltd said on Monday it has closed a definitive agreement for the sale of its Japanese injectables business and related assets to Neo Ala Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neopharma Group which is the UAE's largest pharmaceutical manufact