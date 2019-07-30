Brijesh Parnami, CEO of Coretree Wealth signs the strategic partnership with Devesh Rao, CEO of AutomataPi
Brijesh Parnami, CEO of Coretree Wealth signs the strategic partnership with Devesh Rao, CEO of AutomataPi

Coretree Wealth partners with AutomataPI for digital transformation

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:00 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/EditMeet): Coretree Wealth Advisory Services (earlier known as Essel Finance Wealth Services Pvt Ltd) has entered into a strategic agreement with AutomataPi - a new age technology transformation company, to develop and transform its entire Digital offerings.
This is one of its kind of an arrangement wherein AutomataPi would help Coretree Wealth to develop and implement all the modern day digital offerings in the personal finance space such as investments, protection and loans as a strategic shareholding partner in Coretree. This strategic partnership will look after all the tech related gaps and requirements of Coretree Wealth's growth.
Coretree Wealth which was acquired by Brijesh Parnami- erstwhile CEO of the company, presently offers retail and corporate solutions in the areas of wealth advisory and insurance broking services.
"We are quite excited about our future journey, with technical support and strength of AutomataPi as our technology partners we are quite confident to launch a bunch of Industry-first, revolutionary and customer-centric products and advisory solutions specially in insurance broking and protection space in the next 4-6 months and make our presence felt in the digital personal finance and protection Industry", said Brijesh Parnami, CEO, Coretree Wealth.
Strategic shareholding arrangement with them also gives us a lot of trust and comfort as protection of ours and their IPRs, added Parnami.
AutomataPi is a technology-first company with a focus on customer's experience automation. AutomataPi incorporates AI/ML and NLP to connect digital channels with enterprise fulfilment systems. The platform processes workflows in real-time for providing straight-thru process automation. It has host of marquee clients like Auxilo, Cashe, Mahindra Holidays, Opta Credit to name a few.
"We find a lot of similarities in our thought processes with Coretree team and as a new age technology company, we feel it would be a rare combination of domain experience and modern day technology to conceive quite a few of innovative and highly disruptive solutions in retail distribution through both B2C and B2B2C channels. We feel, through our shareholding arrangements, we would also be a real part of the growth what we build and is a testimony of putting our skin in the game to make our partners highly successful in their growth journey", said Devesh Rao, CEO of AutomataPi.
Coretree Wealth Services, a wealth product distribution and insurance broking company with nearly 20,000 retail clients and over 150 SME corporate clients pan India with an AUM of over 200 crore, now expanding into digital distribution in the field of investments, protections and loans solutions with huge focus on building affinities partnerships. Currently, providing offline and partly online solutions through official websites.
