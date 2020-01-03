Corona Group offers lucrative investment options in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Jan 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lavish lifestyle and sumptuous dwellings are the prominent cravings these days. Inclination towards luxurious houses has increased over the last few years.

This is why the real estate developers are adding the latest amenities to their projects. But at Corona, they incorporate 'aesthetic beauty' in its projects and lure millennials for investment in the millennium city Gurugram.

Corona Optus

Corona Optus is a group housing project spreading over 15 acres. It is located in the heart of the city and in close proximity to Hero Honda Chowk. It is a prominent place ensuring a quality living. Every tower is surrounded by walkways, driveways, and lawns. Huge central lawn is the main attraction of the project which is not seen even in most luxurious projects.

It has a bustling community that turned flat owners from tenants due to its large size flats and other amenities. The condominium includes basketball and lawn tennis court, swimming pool, skating area, and place for worshipping. The project is in close proximity to renowned Educational schools/ institutes, market places and hospitals of Gurugram which makes it conducive to live a hassle-free and peaceful life.

Corona Gracieux

Situated on the foothills of the Aravali range, Corona Gracieux is the cynosure of the people looking for a magnificent residence. It is located at a distance of three km from Sohna Road and just 20 minutes away from the airport. The proposed ISBT Metro is just 1.5 km away from the place.

This smooth connectivity works as an appealing feature for investors. Its modular kitchen is another alluring feature which is spacious enough to contain all the utensils and other necessary items. The imported marble flooring is water and frost resistant.

The Vastu of each apartment has also been considered cautiously. It's also noteworthy that 70 per cent area of the project is left open intended to provide a natural milieu through a continuous stream of fresh air, views of azure skies, and sunshine to bask. Other key features are the option of only two flats on each floor with a dedicated lift.

"We endeavour to provide all the comforts customers want to have in their houses. Our projects include all the latest amenities in their features. From technological advancement to the green environment, we cautiously monitor customers' needs and work accordingly. Corona Optus and Corona Gracieux are built just around that very idea. We have designed all the internal and external features with utmost care. They include facilities specific to the age groups such as playground and splash pool for kids, gym and clubhouses for young. These are an extremely convenient place to live. People have a great opportunity to invest in these projects. We very prudently stay connected with each owner for any help even after the sale", said Ajay Gupta, Director-Corona Group.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

