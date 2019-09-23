India Pavilion at World Routes 2019 in Adelaide
India Pavilion at World Routes 2019 in Adelaide

AAI showcases tech at World Routes 2019 Adelaide

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:31 IST

Adelaide [Australia], Sept 23 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI), the sole provider of air navigation services and responsible for the management of airports across the country participated in the 25th World Route Development Forum-World Routes 2019 at Adelaide in Australia.
AAI's stall at World Routes 2019 showcased its various technologies and initiatives like GPS-aided Geo-Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) & Skyrev360.
Jointly developed by the Airports Authority of India and the Indian Space Research Organisation, GAGAN is a satellite-based system meant to improve the accuracy and integrity of air navigation systems.
It will augment GPS signals over the Indian landmass, the Bay of Bengal, South East Asia, the Middle East and the Arabian Sea widening its reach to Africa.
World Routes is the global meeting place for every airline, airport and aviation stakeholder.
The event is being organised from September 21 to 24 and presents an unrivalled platform for route development professionals to discuss, develop and plan network strategy on a global scale.
Over 3,000 delegates representing airlines, airports and tourism authorities are participating in the event, which will comprise of over 13,000 face to face meetings to discuss new and existing air services.
The event is focused around the development of the world's air services and it provides a unique opportunity for a destination to showcase its airport, its city and its country to the air service decision-makers of the world.
Growing with the world, India is projected to be the third-largest aviation market by 2023.
India is the seventh country across the world to implement Air Traffic Flow Control measures across the nation. (ANI)

