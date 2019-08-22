ANA celebrates 30th anniversary of flights between Japan and Thailand
ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:00 IST
<p>Tokyo [<a href="/search?query=Japan">Japan</a>], Aug 22 (ANI): With the increasing number of low-cost airlines around the world, <a href="/search?query=Japan">Japan</a>'s All Nippon Airways (<a href="/search?query=ANA">ANA</a>) is attracting attention as it continues to improve its services.<br />Recently, <a href="/search?query=ANA">ANA</a> held a press conference on the 30th anniversary of its flights between Bangkok and Tokyo on July 14 in <a href="/search?query=Thailand">Thailand</a>'s capital.<br />"From then to now, the number of flights to Tokyo and Bangkok has increased significantly. The reservation on these flights is about 85 per cent, both for business and for private purposes, and is an important route," CEO of All Nippon Airways Yuji Hirako said.<br />On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, <a href="/search?query=ANA">ANA</a> is launching the 'Boeing 787-10' which is a new type of airplane. The plane will be operating for the first time on an Asian route.<br />The plane has full-flat seats and a premium economy class with a wider seat.<br />"We want guests to feel the taste and service of famous restaurants on the ground in the sky," said <a href="/search?query=ANA">ANA</a>'s Sachi Kodama.<br />A commemorative ceremony was held in the lobby of the Suvarnabhumi Airport to mark the 30th anniversary. The staff and the guests danced on popular <a href="/search?query=Japan">Japan</a>ese numbers, which was enjoyed by the tourists.<br />"Today is the anniversary of <a href="/search?query=ANA">ANA</a>'s first departure from Narita to Bangkok, which first took place 30 years ago on July 14, 1989. To thank you, we have prepared a photo corner and history corner with CA wearing a series of uniforms," said Toshikuni Kashiwagi from <a href="/search?query=ANA">ANA</a>.<br />"<a href="/search?query=Japan">Japan</a> is known for its scenic beauty. I would like to visit the country during all the four seasons to witness its beautiful natural scenery," said a tourist. (ANI)<br /></p>