Bajaj Housing Finance lowers home loan interest rates to 8.6 pc

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Bajaj Housing Finance on Monday lowered home loan interest rates to 8.6 per cent from 8.8 per cent for amounts up to Rs 30 lakh.

Customers planning for home loan balance transfer can also avail the reduced interest rate.

The company offers home loan for up to Rs 3.5 crore for purchase of the first house, constructing or renovating the current house.

Bajaj Housing Finance, a part of Bajaj Finance Ltd, also offers customers a top-up loan of up to Rs 50 lakh without any extra documentation to finance key requirements like repairs and renovation.

The company is one of the lending partners listed with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). It offers disbursal of loans within four days, according to a statement.

(ANI)

