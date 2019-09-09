Best Roadways Limited
Best Roadways Limited

Best Roadways steps into air and rail cargo services, announces Group Director - Suyashh Gupta

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The logistics industry, at a closer look, is the backbone of a nation's economy. Whatever might be the nature of a business, both raw materials and finished products have to be moved from one place to another. With the rise in internet penetration, the ever-growing demand for integrated logistics services has led established players to expand their services portfolio.
One such name, Best Group of Companies, a leading logistics player, announced expansion into air and rail cargo services. Through this step, the company intends to offer fast, secure and flexible logistics across the first mile and last mile deliveries with 360-degree visibility. Currently, Best Roadways, a subsidiary of the Best Group, has the largest market share of freight movement on the Delhi-Mumbai freight lane.
In the logistics industry where there is hyper-competition, the company has effectively created an Economic Moat, in the words of Warren Buffet.
Best Roadways was established in 1986 with a single truck by Mr Jai Kumar Gupta. In 1991, Best Roadways started mass scale containerized fleet operations in the country. Today, the company offers nationwide logistics services through dedicated 51 branch offices, and self-owns over 1500 trucks, moving about 5000 tonnes of cargo to-and-fro, every day. The company also owns over 3 million sq. ft. of warehousing space at Navi Mumbai.
In the words of Mr Suyashh Gupta, Director, Best Roadways, "Diversification is the key". He added, "We have diversified our product portfolio, our customer portfolio and our geographical portfolio. We are aggressively participating in all the major contracts and tenders from all Geographies. We have become geography-agnostic. This is a big shift in strategy from earlier on where we were limited by our geography where our branches were."
Best Roadways, via this expansion, plans to integrate air, rail and road freight into a single ecosystem enabling shipping services on the basis of schedule and cost requirements.
The company enables air freight services from almost every major market across the globe with over 1500 consolidated flights per week; reportedly more than any operator whose primary forte has nothing to do with movement by air.
Best Roadways also offers custom brokerage and bonded warehousing, along with charter solutions for oversize, heavyweight cargo, dangerous goods, perishables and valuables.
The company's rail services span nationwide with dedicated last-mile delivery solutions. According to Best Roadways, rail cargo is quite environment friendly and economical. Reportedly, rail freight usage of carbon dioxide is up to 90% lower than air freight, while 6X is less expensive than air. The company also offers temperature-controlled cargo along with regular updates on security, temperature and transit status.
Commenting on future prospects, Mr Gupta stated, "We plan to go public before Modi's second term ends." Mr Gupta believes that leveraging technology as the building block and evolving into a technology logistics company will enable Best Roadways to position itself as the market leader.
Best Roadways has a diverse client portfolio across multiple industries, including players like IOCL, Ceat Tyres, BASF, Reliance, Tata, etc. With extensive use of technology and a dedicated fleet of assets across road, rail and air, the company has set new standards for the competitors in the logistics industry. Best Roadways Limited is now truly an integrated logistics player with Multi-Modal Operations across all major regions within India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:07 IST

Honeywell powers India's Auric and Faridabad Smart City Projects

New Delhi (Delhi) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Honeywell on Monday announced that it is working with the Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd. and Faridabad Smart City Ltd. to run cities more effectively and improve citizens' living standards through smart building technologies and services

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:48 IST

NBFCs and HFCs to face growth headwinds along with continued...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Monday revised its sector outlook on non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to negative from stable and maintained its negative outlook on large ticket housing finance companies (HFCs).

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:30 IST

Get instant approval, quick disbursal on your personal loan with...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When it comes to leveraging the latest technology, the world of finance is not far behind. Today, it is possible to read up about loans, learn the eligibility criteria, avail the financing you need, and manage the repayment all from your Smar

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:35 IST

Bajaj Housing Finance lowers home loan interest rates to 8.6 pc

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Bajaj Housing Finance on Monday lowered home loan interest rates to 8.6 per cent from 8.8 per cent for amounts up to Rs 30 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:17 IST

Nifty settles above 11,000 mark, banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 : Equity benchmark indices traded in the green on Monday amid positive gains in global markets and an uptick in banking and financial stocks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:31 IST

IL&FS Engineering announces revival of contract with Gujarat...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd (IECCL) said on Monday it has received approval from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for revival of the contract in respect of construction of viaduct corridor from interface point with Gyaspur depot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:57 IST

Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to enable digital...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys in collaboration with Microsoft on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings Inc, one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates headquartered at Manila in the Philippines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:21 IST

Avantika University, India's first design-centred university...

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantika University is one of the pioneer universities of India. Situated in Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Avantika is the first and only design-centric university of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:09 IST

Ashok Leyland to observe non-working days at five manufacturing plants

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced on Monday that five of its plants will observe non-working days during September due to continuing weak demand for its products.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:59 IST

ORRA launches ASTRA diamond necklaces, priced at Rs 99,999 only

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ORRA introduces the ASTRA diamond necklace collection at Rs 99,999/- only - an attractive price point affordable to every woman aspiring to own a diamond necklace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:49 IST

Breaking the concrete ceiling with Gera's Misty Waters - The...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gera Developments Pvt. Ltd., pioneers of real estate and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, today commenced the handing over process of Gera's Misty Waters, Keshav Nagar, Pun

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:47 IST

Automobile sales plunge over 31 pc in August, slide continues...

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales skidded for the 10th consecutive month, falling from 287,198 units in August last year to 196,524 units last month and registering a 31.57 per cent decline.

Read More
iocl