Bharti Airtel raises tariffs for pre-paid customers effective Dec 3

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Bharti Airtel on Sunday hiked tariff rate in the range of 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day, effective from December 3.

The company announced new plans, which will affect the Airtel pre-paid customers who avail the plans provided by the company under its "unlimited" category, among others.

"Our new mobile plans offer tremendous value to our customers and are backed by a superior network experience on Airtel's nationwide 4G network. Airtel will continue to make large investments in emerging technologies and digital platforms to deliver world-class experiences to our customers," said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel according to a release.

According to the release, Airtel's new plans will offer "exclusive benefits as part of the Airtel Thanks platform" to its customers. (ANI)