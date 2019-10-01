APAs reflect the government’s commitment towards fostering a non-adversarial tax regime
APAs reflect the government’s commitment towards fostering a non-adversarial tax regime

CBDT inks 300th advance pricing agreement to streamline tax regime

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) signed the 300th advance pricing agreement (APA) during September, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.
This is a significant landmark of India's APA Programme which is currently in its seventh year, said spokesperson Surabhi Ahluwalia.
Three APAs were entered into last month, of which two were unilateral and one bilateral, which has taken the total number of APAs signed by CBDT to 300.
During the ongoing fiscal, the total number of APAs entered into has gone up to 29 (27 unilateral and two bilateral). The bilateral APA signed in September pertains to Britain.
The APAs pertain to various sectors like retail, garments, and consumer foods. The international transactions covered in these agreements include a provision of software development services, contract manufacturing, provision of IT-enabled services and provision of support services.
Ahluwalia said in a statement that the APA scheme continues to make good progress in providing tax certainty to multinational enterprises. It reflects the government's commitment to fostering a non-adversarial tax regime.
The Indian APA programme has been appreciated nationally and internationally for being able to address complex transfer pricing issues in a fair and transparent manner. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:07 IST

Sensex closes 362 points lower, Yes Bank plunges by 22 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed substantially lower on Tuesday after an extremely volatile session that witnessed banking and financial stocks losing badly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:01 IST

Yes Bank shares tumble by 25 pc amid market speculation on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Shares of Yes Bank dropped sharply by 25 per cent on Tuesday afternoon following market speculation about its capital and liquidity position.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:57 IST

US Cranberries embark on new journey with Chef Saransh Goila

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): US Cranberries today announced a new partnership with Saransh Goila - one of India's most influential celebrity chefs - to promote the extensive health benefits of cranberries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:51 IST

Saya Homes to develop uber-luxury project in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Known for world-class projects, Saya Homes is coming up with uber-luxurious 3 & 4 BHK residential projects at one of the best locations of Indirapuram. The project would be developed in central Indirapuram, Ghaziabad just opposite Indirapuram Ha

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:19 IST

mFilterIt joins ANA Trust to ensure transparency in global...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The fastest-growing ad-fraud and brand safety company in the world, mFilterIt has joined the ANA Trust Consortium. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) is the United States advertiser trade association founded in 1910, having more than 1,850 companies

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:08 IST

63 per cent companies spent more than the prescribed CSR -...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reliance Industries Ltd, NTPC, ONGC, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spent more than their prescribed CSR budgets in FY 2018-19, according to the India CSR Outlook Report 2019 (ICOR) published by NGOBOX at the recently concluded of the 6th edition of In

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:48 IST

MOIL signs pact with GMDC for new joint venture company

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): MOIL Ltd, the country's largest producer of manganese ore, on Tuesday signed a detailed memorandum of understanding with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) to take up joint exploration of manganese bearing areas in the western state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:35 IST

Slowdown in auto sector continues, Maruti reports 24 pc fall in Sep sales

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Consumer sentiment continued to be weak in September amid economic slowdown, leading several automobile manufacturers to report falling sales on Tuesday despite deep discounts being offered ahead of the festival season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:27 IST

Output rises at joint-slowest pace in one-and-a-half years: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Indian manufacturers were again hit by subdued demand conditions domestically and externally, which led them to limit production, lower inventories and reduce input buying, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:13 IST

Praxis Media announces winners of its National Healthcare...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at The Park Hotel, New Delhi amidst the elites of the healthcare sector on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:49 IST

Journey of I-Alpha that began in Sept 2009 successfully...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Estee is registered with SEBI as a Portfolio Management Service provider and a broker. The company offers investment products in the Indian equity and futures markets and has recently launched a fin-tech product for retail customers under the

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:36 IST

No connection between RBI's action and FIR filed by Religare:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) issued a public notice on Tuesday stating that the recent restriction imposed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as prompt corrective action (PCA) has no connection with the first information report registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi

Read More
iocl