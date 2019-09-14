Dubai-like annual shopping festival to be held in India

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): India will have its own version of an annual shopping festival on the lines of the one hosted by Dubai.

This annual shopping festival likely to begin from March 2020 will be held in four Indian cities, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing multiple measures to revive exports at a press conference on Saturday.

"India will host an annual mega shopping festival like the one held in Dubai in four cities," she said. However, the theme of the festival in each city will be different and span across sectors such as gems and jewellery, yoga, textiles, tourism and leather.

"It will happen by March 2020," said Sitharaman. The four cities are yet to be finalised by the Ministry of Commerce. This is in a bid to benefit the small and medium enterprises in the export sector.

To boost exports further, she said, artisans in the space of handicrafts and textiles will be on-boarded on the government's e-commerce platform.

"Mass on-boarding of artisans will happen across India," said Sitharaman adding it will be done in partnership with the Textile Ministry. (ANI)

