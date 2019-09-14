The move will benefit small and medium enterprises in the export sector
The move will benefit small and medium enterprises in the export sector

Dubai-like annual shopping festival to be held in India

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): India will have its own version of an annual shopping festival on the lines of the one hosted by Dubai.
This annual shopping festival likely to begin from March 2020 will be held in four Indian cities, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing multiple measures to revive exports at a press conference on Saturday.
"India will host an annual mega shopping festival like the one held in Dubai in four cities," she said. However, the theme of the festival in each city will be different and span across sectors such as gems and jewellery, yoga, textiles, tourism and leather.
"It will happen by March 2020," said Sitharaman. The four cities are yet to be finalised by the Ministry of Commerce. This is in a bid to benefit the small and medium enterprises in the export sector.
To boost exports further, she said, artisans in the space of handicrafts and textiles will be on-boarded on the government's e-commerce platform.
"Mass on-boarding of artisans will happen across India," said Sitharaman adding it will be done in partnership with the Textile Ministry. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:05 IST

Centre should take CMs' views on changing Finance Commission's...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday that the Centre should have taken suggestions from state chief ministers before amending the terms of reference for the 15th Finance Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:10 IST

Government keen to bring India among top 25 countries in ease of...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen that India is in the top 50 countries in the ease of doing business in the next two years and governments' next target is to bring the country among the first 25 in next five yea

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:57 IST

Govt announces new measures to boost exports and realty sector

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): In a bid to arrest the current slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's third set of measures to revive the economy with a renewed focus on exports and realty sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST

Truth behind 6 common loan against property myths

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When you require significant financing, a loan against property is a good loan to opt for.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:58 IST

Linen Club - The largest linen fabric brand now open at Khan...

New Delhi [India] Sept 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Linen Club"- The premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched its exclusive store in Khan Market, Delhi today. A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club is India's largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen. This

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:17 IST

Moody's assigns first-time (P)Baa2 to Adani Transmission...

Singapore, Sep 14 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time provisional rating of (P)Baa2 to the proposed 30-year dollar-backed senior secured notes to be issued under the newly established Adani Transmission Ltd Restricted Group (ATL RG).

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 12:44 IST

NCLT approves merger of Monsanto India with Bayer CropScience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG has said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger plan of its subsidiary with biotech company Monsanto India Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:42 IST

SML Isuzu to shut chassis division at factory for six days

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): SML Isuzu will keep its chassis division closed for six days due to falling demand for commercial vehicles and rising inventory levels.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:02 IST

BMEL sets up new facility to improve metro train ride quality

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): State-owned BEML has set up a bogie traction motor run test facility for the metro at its manufacturing unit here, a move that will help in improving train ride quality and increasing reliability of coaches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:37 IST

CARE downgrades Reliance Home Finance's long-term debt instruments to 'D'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): CARE Ratings has downgraded Anil Ambani-led Reliance Home Finance's long-term debt programme, market-linked debentures, subordinated debt, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and upper tier-11 NCDs to 'D'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:55 IST

Sugar, Alcohol and Tourism created 80 million jobs in 2018-...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pahle India Foundation (PIF) - an FCRA certified, not-for-profit policy think-tank - in its latest report titled 'An Integrated Value Chain Approach to Ease of Doing Business: A Case Study of Sugar, Alco-Bev, and Tourism' has pointed out that these three indus

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:53 IST

Pune adorns irresistible lifestyle as BramhaCorp launches The Collection

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One of Pune's leading luxury real estate companies, BramhaCorp Ltd, often comes up with milestone projects in Maharashtra.

Read More
iocl