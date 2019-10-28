First Lady of Burundi contributes to Merck Foundation campaign by creating an empowering song

Accra [Ghana] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany is very happy to receive an empowering song to break the stigma around infertility in Africa and rest of the world as a contribution from the First Lady of Burundi as a part of her efforts as an Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother.

The song and its video have been composed. sung and produced by The First Lady of Burundi, Her Excellency Denise Nkurunziza as her special contribution to support Merck More Than a Mother campaign. The video of the song will be officially launched during the sixth Edition of "Merck Africa Asia Luminary" in Accra, Ghana.

Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother explained, "I would like to thank Her Excellency Denise Nkurunziza, the First Lady of Burundi for her efforts to support us in breaking the stigma around infertility. The song communicates an important message to the society that not only women but men too can be the cause of infertility. It gives an important message that 'fertility is a shared responsibility' and men should support their wives during their journey for building a happy family. It also delivers Merck Foundation's key message that 'women are more than just mothers'."

Her Excellency Denise Nkurunziza, the First Lady of Burundi, President of Buntu Foundation and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother emphasized, "I created this song to empower infertile women and send out the message to the entire African community that infertility is not a stigma. It is my personal contribution towards Merck More Than a Mother, an important campaign by Merck Foundation."

Merck Foundation has been working at all levels to bring in a cultural shift in the African society and has been advocating for the women who aren't able to bear children against the discrimination, isolation and violence.

"Art has the capacity and influence to make the problem felt, which further stimulates emotions and leads to engagement and action. Hence, we used this medium to address the issue of infertility with a special focus on male infertility to encourage men to speak up about their infertility and join the journey of building a happy family with their wives. I personally believe that this song will add significant value to influence the culture change we are advocating in Burundi and the rest of Africa," concluded Dr Rasha Kelej.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

