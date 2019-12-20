Four unique innovations honoured at the first-ever WTFL Indian Startup Innovation Camp 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): After attaining a successful stature at global level, World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) made its debut in India this year with first-of-its-kind competition - Indian Start-Up Innovation Camp 2019. The event concluded today on 18th December at Taj, Bengaluru where the four winners with the most unique and innovative ideas were announced.

In the first phase of evaluation, WTFL shortlisted 16 unique startups for the final round after evaluating 200 startup applications. Winners of this competition were announced in the categories of community, conservation, culture and commerce respectively in the field of travel, tourism and hospitality from the Indian subcontinent. They were also rewarded with USD 10,000 each along with a personalized two-year mentoring by industry experts.

"Out of all the game-changing ideas by 200 startups that applied for Indian Start-Up Innovation Camp 2019, we are happy to announce the names of the four most unique startups that stood out with flying colours. We believe, organizing the event in India this year gave us an opportunity to come across interesting ideas. Considering that, India has a niche product portfolio in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector and is expected to grow at a rate of 100 per cent by 2028. We are sure to make a mark and create awareness around the on-going environmental issues and look forward to holding more such engaging events in India in the coming years", said Martin Barth, President and CEO, World Tourism Forum Lucerne.



"Tourism has been one of the growing economic sectors across the world. IHCL is proud to support WTFL in this great initiative to recognize innovation in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector, which is one of the biggest job creators globally", said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL).

"The Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector has the opportunity to bring about irreversible change in the remotest parts of India, through collective efforts of several institutions and influencers in the society. Tata Trusts believes that wider impact can be achieved through the creation of a collaborative ecosystem that fosters innovation, inclusion, sustainability and entrepreneurship. Further, Tata Trusts, with its focus on integrated community-based interventions across India, aims to create sustainable value-chains, while augmenting the socio-ecological resources", said Prabhat Pani, Senior Advisor - Partnerships, Tata Trusts.

The globally renowned platform that provides the world's leading tourism, travel and hospitality leaders along with innovators to meet and shape a more sustainable future. For the past ten years, WTFL has given an exclusive ground to the budding businessmen by nurturing their innovations in this sector. With this platform, our country will brace up to revive Brand India with the help of five Ts: tradition, talent, tourism, trade and technology.

In 2017, the Global Himalayan Expedition became the first Indian start-up to have won the prestigious WTFL competition.

