Green Ganpati by Green Man of Gujarat becomes centre of attraction for students

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): City-based young entrepreneur Viral Desai, known as the Green Man of Gujarat and who has dedicated life for environment and energy conservation, has installed a Green Tree Ganesha. This installation has now become popular among students as an educational visit spot.

Every day, students of various schools visit this installation which is at Zenitex, Katargam. Students are also being educated on environment conservation and information is being provided about well-known personalities who have contributed immensely to save environment.

Desai has decorated the mandap on the theme of environment conservation and a tree has been transformed as Ganpati with the establishment of Ganesh idol. Also, posters and banners with the message of save environment, information on environmentalists and their valuable contribution are being provided to the visitors.

This includes Hollywood actor and environmentalists Leonardo DiCaprio, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Padma Shri Amma from Karnataka, France President Emmanuel Macron, Akira Miyawaki, a botanist from Japan and famous Miyawaki Urban Forest, Sadhguru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brand ambassador of Hearts at work foundation cancer patient Sruchi Vadalia.

More than 300 students of L.P. Savani Academy, 90 students of Tapti Kids visited Tree Ganesha where Desai informed them about the importance of environment conservation and all students were gifted plant saplings.

BNI Lakshya chapter and SGCCI Energy Committee visited Tree Ganesha and everyone was gifted a plant each.

The Mayor of Surat also took a special visit and was full of praises for the unique celebrations which is a mix of spirituality and environmentalism and can inspire others for the same.

It is worth mentioning that Desai has recently received Bharat Gaurav award.

