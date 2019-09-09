Honeywell
Honeywell

Honeywell powers India's Auric and Faridabad Smart City Projects

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:07 IST

New Delhi (Delhi) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Honeywell on Monday announced that it is working with the Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd. and Faridabad Smart City Ltd. to run cities more effectively and improve citizens' living standards through smart building technologies and services that seamlessly connect an array of city services, including emergency response, traffic management, road congestion, crowd monitoring, pedestrian safety, and crime prevention.
The Aurangabad Industrial City and Faridabad smart city project were inaugurated this weekend by Shri Narendra Modi, Honorable Prime Minister of India. The Smart Cities Mission aims to use technology to improve the quality of life of residents as well as drive economic growth in 100 cities across India.
Akshay Bellare, President of Honeywell India, said, "Honeywell is proud to support the 100 Smart Cities initiative. Our Internet of Things-enabled technologies use real-time data to make the cities of AURIC and Faridabad safer and more sustainable. We look forward to continuing to partner with federal, state and local authorities to develop Smart Cities in India and globally."
According to the United Nations, India will add 416 million people to its urban areas, and India's urban population will exceed its rural population by the end of 2050.
KPMG predicts an investment of USD 1 trillion by 2030 to upgrade the Indian urban infrastructure and indicated that India is expected to be the third-largest construction market globally by 2030. The steady rise in the urban population puts pressure on cities' resources, which leads to economic, environmental, and energy challenges.
Smarter, connected technologies from Honeywell can be used to improve the quality of life for citizens. For example, in AURIC, Honeywell established an optical fiber cable network that covers 8.45 square kilometer to support the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, Wi-Fi access points and a centralized state-of-the-art command and control system that will integrate various functions of city management including power, water, security, telecommunications, and other utilities.
The project will also include a traffic management system, environmental sensors, solar panels, multi-service digital kiosks, and a solid waste management system.
For the Faridabad project, Honeywell supplied, installed, tested and commissioned a command and control system, and is supplying a CCTV surveillance system, automatic number plate recognition cameras, a facial recognition system, a red-light violation detection system, an adaptive traffic control system, IoT sensors for smart parking and smart roads, and cybersecurity.
Honeywell has supported the growth of India for more than 30 years by making cities safe, energy-efficient and sustainable. It is uniquely positioned with the broadest technology solutions portfolio to support India's 100 Smart Cities mission.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

