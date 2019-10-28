Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Know more about Personal Loan repayment tenor to make an informed decision

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:12 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loans that can be used to fund big-ticket expenses and other obligations in a cost-effective manner. This unsecured loan not only offers ease of accessibility but also an ample loan amount, which is more than capable of servicing most needs. Further, due to its collateral-free nature, this loan has a speedy approval and disbursal rate, making it a viable option even for those customers who are looking to address emergencies.
However, regardless of the need, borrowers should consider their repayment tenor carefully, as it directly affects the interest outgo. Naturally, the higher the interest, the costlier the loan, and so, it is important to know exactly how to find the right balance.
Deciding on the personal loan tenor during the planning stage is as important as finalising the required amount. Borrowers should carefully gauge their financial capabilities and then decide on a manageable instalment. Typically, it is best that customers ensure that their loan payments do not exceed 35% of their earnings, as this leaves ample room for other monthly spends and a small contribution towards an emergency fund.
To decide on a figure methodically, borrowers may use the personal loan EMI calculator. This free online tool computes a borrower's EMIs as per the loan amount and tenor selected. Using the slider, customers can change the inputs to find an EMI that suits their repayment capacity. Short and long tenors both have their own pros and cons, so it's important for customers to consider this information before locking in on a tenor.
While many borrowers may be inclined to opt for a shorter loan tenor to save on total interest payments, it may not be the most favourable decision for them. This is because short loan tenors translate into higher monthly instalments. This may make it difficult to manage payments consistently, especially if the instalment constitutes a large percentage of the customer's monthly income, or if he/she is already servicing existing debts.
In contrast to a short tenor, a long tenor increases the total interest payable but allows for smaller monthly instalments. While this helps borrowers make payments comfortably and safely, it increases the total cost of borrowing. That said, a long tenor also helps borrowers build their credit score. These are factors that should be weighed by customers during the planning stage to make a smart borrowing decision.
When planning to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, borrowers should aim to strike a balance between the tenor and monthly instalments after considering parameters such as existing financial obligations and financial prospects in the near future. This will ensure that the risk of defaulting on payments is negated and at the same time, the EMIs are as low as can be. Once customers decide on a loan repayment tenor that's best suited to their financial capabilities, they can apply online or check their pre-approved loan offer to expedite loan approval.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

