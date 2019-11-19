Poster of Dabangg 3
Poster of Dabangg 3

Likee collaborates with Salman Khan Films as digital partner for Dabangg 3

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore-based BIGO Technology, has partnered with Salman Khan Films">Salman Khan Films (SKF) to promote Dabangg 3 as the film's Digital Partner.
Dabangg 3 is one of the much-awaited movies by Salman Khan fans, and it is expected to break box office records. Likee users have a tremendous opportunity to interact with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha and support the lead actors by participating in Likee's #HudHudDabanggChallenge, via the official SKF Likee account and also through their other social profiles.
Dabangg 3 is set to hit cinema halls on December 20 and will be released in four Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Film's title track and hit music video 'Hud Hud Dabangg' was released on November 14. To participate, the users need to create dynamic dance videos and lip-sync videos with the newly released title track.
As part of the campaign, the debutante Saiee Manjrekar will also collaborate with the top five Likee users to create entertaining videos.
Aparna Desai, Marketing Head, Salman Khan Films">Salman Khan Films, said, "It is great to have Likee App on board as the digital partner for Dabangg 3. Likee is known to create interesting magic effects and stickers and they are creating something really cool for Dabangg 3 as well that will let the audience feel connected to the film. We also received a great response for the #HudHudDabanggChallenge on the Likee App and people have been sharing some innovative videos."
As a leading short video platform, Likee will expand the horizons for SKF team to connect with their target audience and magnify the excitement around the movie among the young movie enthusiasts. Such collaborations are in line with Likee's aim of providing valuable content to the Indian youth, who connect deeply with Bollywood movies and actors.
Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day.
About Likee
Likee is a prominent global short video creation platform, with cutting-edge special effects video shooting and editing tools. Created by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd., Likee was initially released in July 2017 and is now one of the world's most popular apps. Likee is aimed to make it easy for everyone to create amazing videos and record memorable moments. We hope that everyone could explore valuable and interesting discoveries, as well as enjoy a wider world.
Founded in Singapore in the year 2014, BIGO is one of the fastest-growing Internet companies worldwide. Focusing on technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, BIGO is one of the major companies globally in the field of development and publishing of apps. BIGO owns Bigo Live - a leading global live-streaming app, Likee - a global short video creation platform, IMO - a global video communication app, and other social apps.
According to the YY Reports Third Quarter 2019, the Monthly Active Users (MAU) of Likee exceeded 100.2 million, which increased by 413.4% year over year. The MAU of IMO's embedded Likee service reached 50.2 million.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

