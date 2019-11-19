Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Encore

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today took delivery of its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, in Bremerhaven, Germany.

This highly anticipated milestone begins a nearly month-long tour with preview events scheduled in Europe, New York and Miami, including the ship's naming ceremony on November 21. In attendance were Norwegian Cruise Line and Meyer Werft executives.

"Today, we celebrate the delivery of our 17th ship and the close of our history-making Breakaway Plus class - a feat that was made possible through a special collaboration with our partners at Meyer Werft," said Andy Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our dedication to creating next-level offerings onboard will allow us to continue to deliver meaningful experiences for our guests when Norwegian Encore arrives home to Miami."

The nearly 1,100-foot-long Norwegian Encore, with a gross tonnage of almost 170,000 and a guest capacity of nearly 4,000, embarked on her first preview cruise from Bremerhaven, Germany on October 31 and arrived Southampton, England on November 2. During the two-day voyage, guests enjoyed the Company's newest offerings including the largest and most exciting race track in the industry, the new Onda by Scarpetta, enhanced Galaxy Pavilion and open-air laser tag attractions, and the at-sea debut of the Tony Award®-winning Kinky Boots.

"We're happy to deliver another world-class ship to Norwegian Cruise Line," said Tim Meyer, Managing Partner of Meyer Werft. "We are extremely proud of our partnership of over 16 years and honoured to have been part of Norwegian Cruise Line's most successful class of ships. We are confident that Norwegian Encore will continue the Company's legacy of exceeding the expectations of its guests."

On November 2, Norwegian Encore commenced her transatlantic voyage to the US and arrived New York on November 10 with a two-day preview scheduled from November 11 to 13. She will then voyage to Miami for a series of events, concluding with the christening ceremony and celebration on November 21, which includes a live performance by Norwegian Encore's godmother and Grammy Award-winning singer and television host Kelly Clarkson.

Taking the brand's exclusive, stand-out attractions to the next level, Norwegian Encore will feature the world's longest race track at sea at 1,100 feet with four high-speed curves extending up to 13 feet over the side of the ship; the largest outdoor laser tag arena at nearly 10,000 square feet with the addition of augmented reality elements; and new immersive escape room and interactive theatre experiences in the 10,000-square-foot Galaxy Pavilion.

In addition to featuring many of the highly-rated restaurants and lounges that have made the Breakaway Plus class one of the most innovative and successful in the Company's history, Norwegian Encore will debut a new elevated Italian dining experience, Onda by Scarpetta, in collaboration with LDV Hospitality. The Tony Award®-winning musical, "Kinky Boots" will headline the world-class entertainment onboard, with returning guest favourites "The Choir of Man," "Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical" and the rocking Beatles cover band of The Cavern Club.

As part of a recent partnership with JUST Goods, Inc., Norwegian Encore will be the first ship in the Company to be plastic bottle free when she debuts. By January 1, 2020, Norwegian Cruise Line will be the first major cruise line to eliminate plastic bottles across its entire fleet, a significant effort towards providing guests with more sustainable options at sea.

Launching this fall, Norwegian Encore will offer seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami beginning November 24; Bermuda, and Canada and New England itineraries from New York City beginning April 22, 2020; and voyages to the Western Caribbean from Miami beginning December 12, 2020. In the spring of 2021, she will make her West Coast debut and sail to Alaska from Seattle.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

