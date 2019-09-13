The company focuses on complex chemistry solutions in agri-sciences
The company focuses on complex chemistry solutions in agri-sciences

PI executes offer for acquisition of 100 pc stake in Isagro Asia

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Gurugram (Harayana) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Agri-sciences major PI Industries Ltd has executed an offer with Italy-based Isagro SpA for the acquisition of Isagro Asia's business.
The transaction value is estimated at Rs 345 crore net of cash and debt subject to closing adjustments. The business will be acquired by PI Industries directly or through its subsidiary. Isagro Asia is engaged in contract manufacturing, local distribution, and exports of agrochemicals.
The consummation of the proposed transaction is expected in the third quarter (October to December) subject to finalisation of definitive agreements, customary closing conditions, and regulatory approvals. The companies have entered into an exclusivity agreement for this purpose.
"PI Industries sees encouraging growth opportunities across its business model and seeking initiatives to augment business progress. The proposed acquisition will provide PI access to additional manufacturing capacities to meet the growing demand of global customers and synergy benefits of adjacent manufacturing site while de-risking the supply chain of few products," it said in a statement.
"In addition, this will also help PI strengthen its position in the Indian market by leveraging complementary product portfolio and distribution channel of Isagro Asia."
With a strength of over 2,300 employees, PI Industries has three formulation facilities and nine multi-product plants. It has a research and development facility at Udaipur with a dedicated team of over 250 scientists and chemists.
In the financial year ended March, it clocked revenues of Rs 2,841 crore and profit after tax of Rs 408 crore. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:21 IST

Reliance Capital gets overwhelming response to third OFS of RNAM shares

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital said on Friday it has got an overwhelming response from investors for the third offer for sale (OFS) announced earlier this week to sell its 6.31 per cent shareholding in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM).

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:10 IST

Customer ratings to play larger role in sellers' sales on Snapdeal

New Delhi [India] September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Snapdeal - India's leading value-focused online marketplace - is using data analytics to link the business prospects of sellers on its platform with the way buyers rate the products sold by the sellers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:01 IST

Distinguished people from various fields felicitated with Bharat...

New Delhi [India] September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): To bring new energy and communication among the hidden talents in India and to honour outstanding people who have contributed to the development of the country, the fifth India Gaurav Puraskar Samaroh was organized at Hotel Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg,

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:21 IST

Bank of Baroda to consider raising funds via tier 2, AT 1 bonds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Public sector lender Bank of Baroda said on Friday its capital raising committee will meet next week to consider raising funds through bonds.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:00 IST

Manya Group, in association with Admissionado (USA), presents an...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Students seeking admission to the world's best universities should block their calendar from September 14 to 22. That's when Manya Education, a leading study abroad, test preparation, and admissions consulting services company headquartered at New

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:54 IST

India Inc's revenue growth falters to 11-quarter low in Q1 FY20: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): The cumulative revenue growth of 642 companies in Indian corporate sector skidded to an 11-quarter low at 5.7 per cent in the April to June quarter of current financial year mainly due to weak consumer sentiments and subdued government spending on infrastructure, accor

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:32 IST

Investors Clinic rewards its key performing employees with gifts...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Top performers at Investors Clinic received crackers this pre-Diwali with a smile. Investors Clinic (IC) announced gifts worth Rs 6 crores amongst its employees as a reward and recognition gesture. Employees were felicitated with 50 cars, 25 bikes, 350 tabs/I-

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:08 IST

Schneider Electric's Easergy P5 protection relay sets new...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Connected EcoStruxure™ solutions start with connected products. Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces the new, connected Easergy P5, part of PowerLogic master range of intelligent d

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:57 IST

Domestic passenger traffic growth subdued in 4M FY20: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): The domestic passenger traffic growth during first four months of the current fiscal year (April to July) witnessed year-on-year growth of a mere 1.6 per cent primarily due to end of the tourist season, according to investment information firm ICRA.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:23 IST

Ludo King rolls out new features to revolutionise gaming experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 13 (ANI): Ludo King, a free-to-play mobile game application, has embarked on new themes which will keep its users on the hook.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Biocon expands footprint to Chinese pharmaceuticals market with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Biopharmaceutical major Biocon has signed a license and supply agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System (CMS) Holdings Ltd for three generic formulation products in Greater China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:18 IST

Equity indices largely flat, PSU banks slide but IT and autos gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices dithered during early hours on Friday in the absence of a fresh stimulus package to reverse the slowdown in economic growth despite global liquidity seeing strength in stocks.

Read More
iocl