Founder of Scrawled Stories, Krunal Patel
Founder of Scrawled Stories, Krunal Patel

'Scrawled Stories' is more than just a passion for Krunal Patel

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:04 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/Digpu): Ask today's millennials what their idea of pass-time is, and the response will immediately direct you towards social media. In the times where visual viewing and scrolling are trending, micro-tales, snippets, and storytelling have a big hand in entertaining one's mind, 'Scrawled Stories' is one such leader among many other platforms, where words are accepted in more than one way.
Krunal Patel, the founder of Scrawled Stories, brought about the concept of a platform where people could read and share what they like with their close ones. What originally began as a page for his write-ups back in 2015 slowly grew to become a huge brand name in media.
Leaving behind his line of the family business in chemical manufacturing, Krunal invested himself into his love for writing and words. With every tale he'd upload, he'd receive 10 requests for a feature from his audience.
Scrawled has been a result of Krunal's constant urge to take things up a notch right from the beginning of his solo journey. Today, with over 4,000 posts across all social media sites, Scrawled Stories has risen to be a dominant player in the field, with more than 3 million spectators.
Every post uploaded on Scrawled has instantly gone viral, with multiple story uploads, shares and saves. They are best known for their relatable storytelling and musings, and always steer to serve the best content possible. What began with accepting requests from messages has now turned into accepting entries through their User Generated Content model.
"In terms of statistics and numbers, Scrawled Stories receives about 5,000 submissions a day. The engagement growth ratio is sky-scraping; we get about 4,000-6,000 followers in a day! In addition, all this is completely organic. There has been no involvement of advertisements or promotions" Krunal said discussing the development of Scrawled Stories.
Scrawled Stories has managed to elevate themselves on various levels in terms of their content showcase. From friendship goals to love stories to social awareness, they've aced their ground successfully. Being a major competitor brand in the market, Scrawled understands the eye of the audience and caters to just that, efficiently enough.
Krunal is now leading the team into their app launch, which their viewers have been waiting for eagerly. The Scrawled Stories app will launch in November on the App Store and Play Store and will be available to all iOS and Android users. Krunal also added that the app will function on a unique algorithm and sort out content as per their genre and trend.
"Relatable and quality content has always been our priority. With the launch of the Scrawled Stories app, the audience will now be able to filter what they'd prefer reading as per their interests. It'll also be the first application where the status of the submitted entries will be marked on the followers' profile itself", Krunal said.
Scrawled Stories had their first-ever paid collaboration with Bank Bazaar, which led to further collaboration with brands like OYO Rooms, Engage Deo, Red Chillies Entertainment, Brand Factory, international influencer Gary Vaynerchuk, and many more.
Brand collaboration posts, or a sponsored post, go up to INR 70,000 per post. Month-long or annual collaborations are capable enough to attain a six or seven-figure digit sum based on the kind and requirement of the project.
The underlying nature of Scrawled Stories can be observed through their various forms of tales and abstracts. Krunal and his passionate team manage to enthrall the targeted audience in the most effective manner. Krunal continues to pursue his goal and is a witness to the wonders one's passion could achieve.
Who would've thought that a few lines with perspective notion could lead to the branding of literature over social media? With Scrawled Stories as a platform, many writers managed to attain the recognition they deserve, while serving Scrawled in return. So really, it is all a barter system where all parties are winners - be it the platform, writers or readers.
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:57 IST

Brickwork downgrades Zee Entertainment's preference shares with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Monday that Brickwork Ratings has revised its outlook for 6 per cent cumulative redeemable non-convertible preference shares with outstanding of Rs 1,210.16 crore.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:48 IST

Shincheonji Church of Jesus held graduation ceremony with over...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/Digpu): On November 10, in the Republic of South Korea, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus held a graduation ceremony with 103,764 graduates who have completed a six-month bible study and passed their graduation exam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:15 IST

Equity indices close in the red, telecom stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Monday while oscillating in a range but telecom stocks gained after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is looking for ways to support the debt-laden sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:43 IST

Neena Gupta and Priya Bapat star in new Ching's masala campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of India's fastest-growing food companies, Capital Foods, is working on a mission to help Indians cook Desi Chinese at home with ease.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:41 IST

Ghosts of Bill stir people in Dineout's extension of FearNoBill campaign

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): India's largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions company recently launched another film under their brand campaign - #FearNoBill.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:35 IST

NSE facilitates primary subscription for retail investors in SDL auctions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Monday introduced facilitation of subscription in state development loans (SDLs) through its e-Gsec platform to enable retail participation through the non-competitive bidding route.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:12 IST

SIBM Pune's Legacy 2019 - 'Building brand loyalty through emotions'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 18 (ANI/Digpu): SIBM Pune hosted galaxy of its illustrious alumni from the industry at Legacy 2019. The event was organised by the Alumni Team of SIBM Pune and was held on November 16 at the scenic campus located at Lavale Pune.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:58 IST

The many benefits of investing in Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): As a retiree or a senior citizen, you enjoy some of the best provisions in the financial market. This is especially the case with investments, as many instruments such as fixed deposits, offer better terms for senior citizens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:41 IST

Srishti Publishers releases "The Sinners" by bestselling author,...

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Srishti Publishers and Distributors, India's leading publishing house recently released 'The Sinners', the latest book by nationally acclaimed author Sourabh Mukherjee.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:37 IST

ICICI Lombard, Fino Payments Bank aim deeper insurance penetration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): ICICI Lombard and Fino Payments Bank on Monday announced plans to take insurance deeper into the hinterlands of the country by leveraging technology-enabled platforms to harness customer reach.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:36 IST

Reverse Factor reverses lifestyle diseases with plant based...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reverse Factor, the only health-tech company that helps people reverse lifestyle diseases with the help of the right food has announced the launch of its mobile app.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:34 IST

Century Real Estate unveils century horizon at business associate meet

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/Businesswire India): Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd, the largest owners of real estate and one of the top developers in Bengaluru with 46 years of real estate experience celebrated the pre-launch of their much-anticipated project 'Century Horizon' b

Read More
iocl