Secure yourself against wide range of risks, with pocket insurance and subscriptions from Bajaj Finserv starting at just Rs 79

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:08 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Though the insurance industry has significantly evolved over the past decade, there are still many aspects that are not covered by conventional insurance companies.
These include smaller risks that you encounter as part of your daily life, which can quickly add up to make a huge dent in your monthly expenses. Moreover, many insurance plans are not very accessible, due to multiple factors such as costly premiums and complicated application procedures.

Keeping these issues in mind, Bajaj Finserv through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd offers more than 80 plans under its pocket insurance and subscriptions category that secures you and your valuable possessions from risks and hazards that you face in your daily life.
These plans offered by Bajaj Finserv go beyond regular insurance policies. They deliver a targeted, comprehensive coverage against day-to-day risks such as wallet theft, loss of keys, mobile screen damage, breakdown of electronic appliances, sports injuries, infections and diseases, and more.

Read on to know more about the important features of pocket insurance and subscriptions:

Insurance plans and subscriptions at affordable premiums
Customers can avail of high coverage by paying budget-friendly premiums starting at just Rs 79. For instance, you can avail of a Wallet Care plan at Rs 599 and avail coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh in case you lose your wallet or come across an incident of debit/credit card fraud. Similarly, the Daily Commute Insurance provides individuals with coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh at a nominal premium of Rs 549.
Ample products to cover a wide range of risks
Pocket insurance and subscriptions are tailored to offer protection for scenarios that are often overlooked by conventional insurers. The category includes more than 80 products across health, travel, wellness, and lifestyle. For instance, you can insure your home appliances such as TV, AC, washing machine, or your personal gadgets and accessories such as wristwatch, fitness wearable, wireless headphone and more.

Similarly, you can insure yourself against travel-related risks and hazards by opting for domestic holiday cover, trek cover, or a pilgrimage cover. The products offered under the health category include hospital cash cover, dengue cover, kidney stones cover, child personal accident cover, pregnancy complications cover, and more.

Easy online access and convenient payment modes
To handpick plans of your preference, you can browse through all the pocket insurance and subscriptions listed on the Bajaj Finserv website. You can read through the inclusions, exclusions, claim procedure, and other information of the plan you are interested in before making a purchase. To apply, all you need to do is fill in the online application form and make the premium payment via a convenient online mode such as UPI, credit/debit card, mobile wallet or a bank transfer.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

