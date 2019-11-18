Shincheonji Church of Jesus held graduation ceremony with over 100,000 graduates

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/Digpu): On November 10, in the Republic of South Korea, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus held a graduation ceremony with 103,764 graduates who have completed a six-month bible study and passed their graduation exam.

Approximately 50,000 presented and the rest of the graduates across Korea and internationally participated through live stream broadcast in 112 countries simultaneously. It was an unprecedented global phenomenon.

According to a survey of recent graduates, 95 per cent of those who chose to come to Shincheonji did so because of the "excellent teaching" of the Scriptures. Shincheonji teaches the Bible from the book of Genesis to Revelation in half a year.

The graduation will be the starting point of Shincheonji's continuous growth. One of the requirements to graduate is to evangelize. Therefore, there are currently at least 100,000 people who are studying the Bible with Shincheonji.

If Shincheonji continues to grow at this pace, then within 3 years, it will reach a million congregation members, and the landscape of the religious world in South Korea will be changed drastically. Upon hearing the news, many citizens described Shincheonji as a "history of God" for achieving these growths in a short period of time with nothing but Bible study.

This content is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

