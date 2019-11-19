Smartworks logo
Smartworks expands footprint, signs India's largest co-working facility

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:57 IST

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartworks, India's leading agile workspace provider for large enterprises, today signed a 5.00.000 sq. ft. space lease in an upcoming project, Amar Pristine Eighty - Three (AP83) in Koregaon Park, Pune with Amar Builders, and Pristine Properties. The facility will be operational by 2021. With this new facility, Smartworks retains and strengthens its market leadership position in Pune and across India.
AP83 is the largest deal in terms of space signed by any co-working space provider in India. The facility is strategically located in Koregaon Park, the most prominent and prestigious hub for the eastern commercial market of the city with excellent connectivity from all modes of local transport to the airport, railway station, and the proposed metro station. The project design emphasizes sustainable development as well as technology, with a proposed Green Certification and design implementation of IoT for building management. The project offers one the largest floor plates within the micro-market and is an ideal destination for growing business within the ever-growing Pune commercial market.
Smartworks has over 6000 seats across its four facilities in Pune with over 90% occupancy; AP83 will be its 5th facility in the city.
Commenting on the deal, Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks said, "We are delighted to partner with Amar Builders and Pristine Properties for our largest coworking space in the country. We have received an incredible response from Pune, and with robust office space demand, we believe the city is all geared up to lead the next wave of growth. This new facility will add to our growing portfolio and help us meet the office space demand from the enterprises in the region."
Commenting on this partnership, Hrishikesh Manjrekar Executive Director - Amar Builders said, "The coworking segment has gained momentum in the last few years. We are happy to partner with Smartworks to cater to Pune's ever-growing demand for curated coworking spaces for enterprise and start-up segment. With the strategic location and design that maximizes the spotlight, AP83 offers a plethora of shops, boutiques, restaurants, and cafes under one roof and hence is a preferred office location.
Smartworks and Amar Builders have joined hands for the second time after the success of its 1.5 lakh sq. ft. area facility, ASTP, in Baner, Pune. We look forward to strengthening our association on future projects as well," he added.
Commenting further, Pritam Goyal, Managing Director of Pristine Properties said, "Smartworks' consistent dedication to client-centric values, has made them a leader in delivering office experience, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this project. AP83 is one of the most prestigious projects, and we are confident that it will offer its occupants the optimal environment for their new office spaces."
Smartworks recently raised US $25 million from Singapore based Keppel Land - Asia's premier real estate developer and multi-faceted property company. Presently, Smartworks has 23 operational centres in nine cities, offering a total of about 43,000 workstations spread over 2.3 million sq. ft.
At present, Smartworks caters to over 400 organizations, comprising mainly large enterprises and high-growth start-ups such as Amazon Web Services, Bacardi Limited, DHL, Ernst & Young, Hitachi, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Petronash, Red Hat, Ricoh, and Samsung.
About Smartworks
Smartworks is India's largest provider of agile workspaces, with a footprint of 2.3 million sq. ft. across 23 locations in 9 cities (Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune) catering to more than 400 organizations across large enterprises, SMEs and start-ups. Founded in April 2016, Smartworks is redefining the Indian office experience by focusing on design, hospitality, technology, and customer delight experience. Smartworks is also the only Indian agile workspace provider to have become profitable in India.
Central to this ambition is the company's motto, 'Workspaces that work for you,' with the vision of creating the perfect environment by just not building communities, but also ensuring their member employees are productive in the workplace.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl