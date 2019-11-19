The team of SRAM & MRAM with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
The team of SRAM & MRAM with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

SRAM & MRAM group signs historic agreement with Himachal Pradesh government

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:01 IST

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], Nov 19 (ANI): UK-based global conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group signed a historic association with Himachal Pradesh government to set up an EV bus manufacturing unit. SRAM & MRAM Group, a billion dollar conglomerate in association with CSEPEL Holding Nyrt, Hungary, will become the world's largest bus manufacturing conglomerate in the world with a capacity to produce over 8,000 buses per annum.
This agreement would enable SRAM & MRAM group to enter the Indian auto sector in a big way and attain leadership position and also move towards establishing itself as one of the leading green energy company with its thrust on EV based auto products. SRAM & MRAM group has been signing multiple agreements with various governments across the globe to produce and operate buses on BOOT model.
The Himachal Pradesh government has been the first government in the country to take the plunge into the green energy-based solutions which could ensure it maintains its base as a tourist destination without sacrificing growth besides generating employment in the region.
Considering that the entire business would be run on the BOOT model, the initiative would help developing economies to utilise the expertise of the conglomerate to ensure they are enabled to use the BOOT business model of the cash-rich conglomerate and march towards the green revolution.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vocal about conserving the greenery of Himachal Pradesh and whose efforts to promote Himachal Pradesh as an investment destination without sacrificing its tourist attractions has been receiving rave reviews across the industry circles. Thakur's idea of reducing the unemployment rate substantially within the space of the next 3 years is seen in the efforts being taken by his government. The recently concluded Himachal Pradesh Investor Summit is one of the many initiatives taken by Thakur.
He said that he was very happy to note that that conglomerates like SRAM & MRAM group are taking the plunge to see the economic development of the state and urging them to set up its manufacturing base in UNA area in Himachal Pradesh.
Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group & ELPRO Group reiterated the need for large corporates to participate in the economic development of the Indian economy. He said that it is the duty of the Indian expat population to reinvest their time, money and resources back to the mother country to ensure that the growth process is triggered in the correct direction keeping futuristic ideologies and technologies in mind.
Shailesh Vats, Director, SRAM & MRAM Group, in association with his colleagues Amit Singhal and Rahul Singh have been instrumental in getting the deal signed with the government of Himachal Pradesh. Shailesh Vats will be handling the entire EV bus operations in Himachal Pradesh.
Sunil Kumar Arora, Executive Director, SRAM & MRAM Group, handling the road transportation sector, emphasized that by foraying into the EV transport market will bring in affordable technologies to developing economies and in turn will help build the economies along with the infrastructure sector specifically targeting the surface transport.
Kalaichelvan, Director, CSEPEL Holding NYRT, a veteran industrialist who has brought in the entire Hungarian automotive manufacturers under one roof, has been at the forefront of creating green initiatives along with European Corridor. He is the owner of multiple IPR's in the fields of automotive motors and has signed multiple agreements with both the Hungarian Government and Hungarian automotive associates to spread the green revolution across the globe and help underdeveloped countries with the technical know-how to convert existing infrastructure to more environment-friendly green initiatives.
Nitin Gupta, Director, Cosmo Solutions, will be supplying the high-quality self-charging batteries needed for the EV buses. He said that with advanced technological solutions in the fields of dry cell batteries, Cosmo is the best bet for CSEPEL to bring in the batteries to the assembly line.
All the buses will be provided free of cost to the vendors including governments. SRAM & MRAM would be appointing its local offices in India, to manage all the maintenance related work and providing charging stations across India. The company will generate all the necessary financial and manpower resources to finance the entire project from scratch and is launching 200 fully ready 33 seater buses within a period of 2 years from the date of the proposed agreements with various governments and corporates.
SRAM & MRAM along with its partner CSEPEL Holding Nyrt, Hungary will bring in the necessary investments required viz. human, financial and technical resources to set up multiple assembling units in Asia across different countries viz. India, Myanmar, Cambodia and other Asian countries within the next 5 years.
Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani along with CSEPEL Chairman and Chairman of the consortium of Hungarian companies Kalaichelvan have together in association with Harpreet Bhakshi, Managing Director, ELPRO have pledged comprehensive resources including financial, human and technical for the next 10 years to ensure the success of this project.
This article is provided by National Mindset. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)



