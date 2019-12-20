Star and Endemol Shine India bring cricket and food together

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Star Plus and Endemol Shine India are back with Season 6 of Master Chef India. This season, the show has become bigger and better with unexpected new ingredients added. For the first time in Master Chef India's history, we will see two of India's greatest passions Cricket and Food coming together in an episode.

The upcoming special episode will feature some of the best commentators and legends of the cricketing world! Cricketing icons Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Parthiv Patel will be seen indulging their taste buds with the choicest of dishes prepared by the contestants of Master Chef. It was a wonderful moment for all the home chefs as they got a once in a lifetime opportunity to prepare food for the legends of the cricketing world. The 3 judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia along with the commentators will be seen having a fantastic time tasting the masterpieces cooked by the participants at a premium restaurant in Mumbai.

"For this season of Master Chef, we have put together two of India's great passions Cricket and Food. We at Endemol Shine India pride ourselves on bringing out-of-box and differentiated content to our audiences and this episode is a perfect example of that. We hope that this recipe works this season too and that the viewers continue in their appreciation of this delectable show", said Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India.

Master Chef India which kick-started in 2010 changed the entire outlook of the Indian audience towards cooking shows and cooking altogether. The sixth season currently airing on Star Plus has enticed television audiences from its first episode itself. The trio of celebrity chefs - Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia has been setting up interesting tasks for all the aspirants who have geared up to win the title of Master Chef India. Upcoming episodes will also witness exciting challenges like contestants cooking for 500 tourists in Punjab, a quirky twin task, cooking for a wedding party and much, much more.

