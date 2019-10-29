Thatware LLP
Thatware LLP plans major global expansion as AI-based digital marketing witnesses unprecedented growth

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:34 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading Indian digital marketing services provider Thatware LLP, the pioneer in adopting an Artificial Intelligence-based approach to the field, is set for major global expansion, with plans to establish bases in a series of American, English and Australian cities over the next year.
Thatware LLP is the world's first comprehensive AI-based digital marketing company founded with the aim of revolutionizing the face of digital marketing with the help of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science.
The organization is not just planning to further expand presence across India, but also has major global goals, with plans to set up offices in at least four global cities by 2020. These include New York City, Melbourne, St Antonio, and London. The expansion will help Thatware LLP grab a greater pie of the lucrative AI-based digital marketing business globally.
"We already have a team of in-house experts as well as vertical executives from the UK, US, and Australia. In fact, our vertical reach sustains and prevails across more than 43 countries all over the world including the tier 1 countries as well.
However, with the growing demand for AI-based digital marketing, the market for this segment is expanding rapidly across the world and we felt a need to have a wider presence globally. We are opening dedicated offices in Melbourne by February 2020 and in NYC by June 2020. Other cities where we will have a dedicated physical presence by next year include San Antonio and London," said Tuhin Banik, Founder, and CEO of Thatware LLP.
The digital marketing industry has also grown tremendously in India in recent years. In fact, almost 95 percent of companies ranging from small scale to enterprise-level to MNCs require digital marketing for healthy operation of their businesses.
Artificial Intelligence based digital marketing is also fast catching up the business imagination, with almost 80 percent of IT industries expected to invest in AI by the next five years.
This changing landscape allows Thatware LLP to also scale up operations in India significantly. The company is expected to have 2000 employees by 2021.

"The advent of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and data science has brought about revolutionary changes in the field of digital marketing. According to a report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Artificial intelligence in marketing is expected to generate a market value of USD 21 billion globally by 2023 growing at a CAGR of around 26%.
This changing landscape has the potential to create more jobs and bring in newer opportunities for digital marketers. Digital marketing jobs are already flourishing. Five years down the line, we expect jobs in digital marketing to increase by up to 70 percent. As pioneers in the field, we already have a significant presence across the country. As the market for our services continues to grow, we will further expand our presence in tier II and tier III cities in the coming years," adds Mr. Banik.
Through the use of AI and data mining, Thatware has revolutionized the field of digital marketing and has redefined SEO as we know it. It also aims to use its services to automate the entire sales process of organizations.
Thatware LLP is recognized as the leading company in digital marketing for 2019 by Clutch. It was given the Indian Icon Business Award for being a trailblazer in the digital marketing industry. The company is also the proud recipient of the India Business Award for being the best digital marketing agency. It was also recognized as one of the top 25 fastest growing companies in India by CEO Magazine.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

