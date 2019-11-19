Q-Aud logo
Q-Aud logo

ThinkPalm Technologies launches new software that makes auditing easier: Q-Aud

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:33 IST

Kochi (Kerala)[India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ThinkPalm Technologies, a product engineering and software services company, launched a complete SaaS solution for prompt and paperless audits.
Q-Aud, the web and mobile audit management software, eases the long and arduous audit process, across verticals such as Maritime, Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Aviation, Oil & Gas and Retail. Q-Aud reduces the audit time by more than 40% and realizes audit report generation at a click.
Q-Aud is an enterprise-level SaaS offering from the innovative product line of ThinkPalm. Facilitated by a super-responsive mobile user interface and a secure cloud host, Q-Aud lets users conduct audits efficiently and create customized reports.

"Q-Aud allows us to respond to the growing need of several enterprises around the globe. With Q-Aud, we aim to revolutionize the auditing process and redefine conventional auditing by increasing efficiency & reducing time. From evaluating infrastructure damage on large industrial equipment & installations to enhancing the inspection processes in oil rigs, Q-Aud is sure to become a game-changer in every field," states Manoj K P, Founder, Managing Director & CEO of ThinkPalm Technologies.

The Q-Aud Internal Auditing Software accelerates audit cycles, creates checklists, captures evidence, improves audit strategies, reduces audit costs, shares and manages detailed audit reports.

Key Features:
1. Q-Aud offers the best of both worlds with an Android & iOS Mobile Application
2. Evidence for auditing can be easily captured in any handheld devices and uploaded to the server
3. Non-Conformities can be raised by the auditor and corrective actions can be assigned and actively monitored.
4. Closure of corrective action is made by the auditee
5. Follow up and closure of Non-conformities by the auditor
6. Easy to understand reports are automatically generated after the auditing process
7. Convenient and customized checklists can be created

How Does Q-Aud Work?

Q-Aud provides a comprehensive framework for the complete audit lifecycle and enhances coordination and integration. It was built around the concept of clarity and ease of work for both auditees as well as auditors. Auditees can use the web application dashboard to create checklists and initiate audits, the dashboard graphically presents status updates for audits and helps to maintain daily activity.

The Auditor can log into Q-Aud with the help of a mobile application that links it to the overall audit plan. Based on each checklist the auditees can elicit/accumulate responses to questions and upload images, videos, etc as evidence. All deviations and non-conformities can be identified and marked up for further follow-up and corrections. The decision-makers have real-time access to the updated information and can verify and manage the audit findings.
About ThinkPalm
ThinkPalm Technologies is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, product engineering and application development company that offers solutions for major verticals like Telecom, IoT & IT Enterprises. It caters to customers in multiple industry segments across the world, through a combination of in-house products, solutions and services. Based out of Kerala, in the south of India, ThinkPalm operates in three global delivery centers - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram & Chennai.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:33 IST

Kangatraining India celebrated its first anniversary with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kangatraining, a pioneer in postnatal fitness, and Merries India, a premium Japanese Diaper brand, recently organised 'Kangafest 2019' at Pioneer Hall, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:11 IST

Likee collaborates with Salman Khan Films as digital partner for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore-based BIGO Technology, has partnered with Salman Khan Films (SKF) to promote Dabangg 3 as the film's Digital Partner.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:57 IST

Smartworks expands footprint, signs India's largest co-working facility

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartworks, India's leading agile workspace provider for large enterprises, today signed a 5.00.000 sq. ft. space lease in an upcoming project, Amar Pristine Eighty - Three (AP83) in Koregaon Park, Pune with Amar Builders, and Pristine Properties. The

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:51 IST

Arnaya makes its mark at the AD Design Show 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The luxury marble decor brand Arnaya, showcased at the AD Design Show 2019 in Mumbai. This Design Show has been synonymous with various designers, architects, and brands from across the globe.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:13 IST

Wipro signs pact with Finland's university on 5G, 6G technologies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Digital tech major Wipro on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Oulu in Finland to collaborate in the areas of wireless communications in 5G/6G at GHz, THz and lightwave frequencies under the university's 6G flagship programm

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:52 IST

Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Encore

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today took delivery of its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, in Bremerhaven, Germany.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:50 IST

Weak H1 corporate earnings reflect overall economic slowdown:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Care Ratings said on Tuesday that the first half of current fiscal (H1 FY20) shows that corporate earnings have been weak indicative of an overall slowdown in various industries and the economy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:14 IST

Introducing social-emotional ethical learning in India by his...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): International psychologist and science reporter for The New York Times, Daniel Goleman has been credited with giving preeminence to the phenomenon of Emotional Intelligence, also known as EQ, through his book with the same title.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:01 IST

SRAM & MRAM group signs historic agreement with Himachal Pradesh...

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], Nov 19 (ANI): UK-based global conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group signed a historic association with Himachal Pradesh government to set up an EV bus manufacturing unit. SRAM & MRAM Group, a billion dollar conglomerate in association with CSEPEL Holding Nyrt, Hungary, will become

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:44 IST

5th Dham: Sanatana Dharma takes giant strides

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The first anniversary of the stone laying ceremony of the 5th Dham at Siem Reap, Cambodia, will be held from November 29 to December 3. It will be one of the biggest cultural events in Asia as a large congregation of saints, rishis, gurus, politicians, bureauc

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:19 IST

Sensex jumps 186 points, PSU banks and telecom stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday due to buying in the PSU bank, telecom and energy stocks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:28 IST

Ind-Ra revises SAIL outlook to negative from stable

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): State-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said on Tuesday that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised its outlook to negative from stable while affirming its long-term issuer rating at IND AA minus.

Read More
iocl