ThinkPalm Technologies launches new software that makes auditing easier: Q-Aud

Kochi (Kerala)[India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ThinkPalm Technologies, a product engineering and software services company, launched a complete SaaS solution for prompt and paperless audits.

Q-Aud, the web and mobile audit management software, eases the long and arduous audit process, across verticals such as Maritime, Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Aviation, Oil & Gas and Retail. Q-Aud reduces the audit time by more than 40% and realizes audit report generation at a click.

Q-Aud is an enterprise-level SaaS offering from the innovative product line of ThinkPalm. Facilitated by a super-responsive mobile user interface and a secure cloud host, Q-Aud lets users conduct audits efficiently and create customized reports.



"Q-Aud allows us to respond to the growing need of several enterprises around the globe. With Q-Aud, we aim to revolutionize the auditing process and redefine conventional auditing by increasing efficiency & reducing time. From evaluating infrastructure damage on large industrial equipment & installations to enhancing the inspection processes in oil rigs, Q-Aud is sure to become a game-changer in every field," states Manoj K P, Founder, Managing Director & CEO of ThinkPalm Technologies.



The Q-Aud Internal Auditing Software accelerates audit cycles, creates checklists, captures evidence, improves audit strategies, reduces audit costs, shares and manages detailed audit reports.



Key Features:

1. Q-Aud offers the best of both worlds with an Android & iOS Mobile Application

2. Evidence for auditing can be easily captured in any handheld devices and uploaded to the server

3. Non-Conformities can be raised by the auditor and corrective actions can be assigned and actively monitored.

4. Closure of corrective action is made by the auditee

5. Follow up and closure of Non-conformities by the auditor

6. Easy to understand reports are automatically generated after the auditing process

7. Convenient and customized checklists can be created



How Does Q-Aud Work?



Q-Aud provides a comprehensive framework for the complete audit lifecycle and enhances coordination and integration. It was built around the concept of clarity and ease of work for both auditees as well as auditors. Auditees can use the web application dashboard to create checklists and initiate audits, the dashboard graphically presents status updates for audits and helps to maintain daily activity.



The Auditor can log into Q-Aud with the help of a mobile application that links it to the overall audit plan. Based on each checklist the auditees can elicit/accumulate responses to questions and upload images, videos, etc as evidence. All deviations and non-conformities can be identified and marked up for further follow-up and corrections. The decision-makers have real-time access to the updated information and can verify and manage the audit findings.

About ThinkPalm

ThinkPalm Technologies is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, product engineering and application development company that offers solutions for major verticals like Telecom, IoT & IT Enterprises. It caters to customers in multiple industry segments across the world, through a combination of in-house products, solutions and services. Based out of Kerala, in the south of India, ThinkPalm operates in three global delivery centers - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram & Chennai.

