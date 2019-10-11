Total domestic auto sales witnessed dip of 22.41% in September 2019: SIAM

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The total domestic auto sales witnessed a dip of 22.41 per cent in September 2019 as compared to September 2018.

According to data provided by Society of Indian Manufacturers (SIAM), September 2019 sales are at 20,04,932 units as compared to September 2018 sales of 25,84,062 units.

In September 2019, the passenger vehicle sales are down by 23.7 per cent at 2,23,317 units as compared to September 2018 sales of 2,92,660 units.

Further, the sale of commercial vehicles is down by 39.1 per cent at 58,419 units as compared to September 2018 sales of 95,870 units.

As per data provided by SIAM, September 2019 passenger car sales are down by 33.4 per cent at 1,31,281 units as compared to September 2018 sales of 1,97,124 units.

Furthermore, for September 2019, the two-wheeler sales are down by 22.09 per cent at 16,56,774 units as compared to the 21,26,445 units which were sold in September last year. (ANI)

