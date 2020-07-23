Corteva Agriscience Announces Rahoul Sawani as the New Leader for Its South Asia Business

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global agriculture company, Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA), today announced Mr. Rahoul Sawani as Managing Director, South Asia.

Mr. Sawani will take over the leadership of the South Asia commercial unit from Dr KV Subbarao, who will relocate* to Johannesburg, South Africa to assume a new leadership position as President, Africa, and Middle East for Corteva Agriscience.

Corteva Agriscience's operating model enables our business to take full advantage of global resources while ensuring local accountability to leverage deep market knowledge and build strong relationships with farmers, channel partners, and consumers.

"I am delighted to announce Rahoul's appointment and to name him successor to Dr KV Subbarao who has led South Asia business, establishing Corteva as a trusted and valued agriculture partner to farmers across the region. These strategic talent moves will strengthen our global organization in support of our operating model to serve our customers in India, one of our most exciting and strategic growth opportunities globally," said, Mr. Peter Ford, President, Asia Pacific, Corteva Agriscience.

"Rahoul brings with him a strong reputation as a business leader and innovator. He is highly experienced in leading large teams and driving a commercial culture that is customer-centric and innovative."

Mr. Sawani said, "I am excited to be leading Corteva's South Asia business and to build upon the legacy already established by a strong and capable leadership team led by Dr KV Subbarao. Corteva is uniquely positioned to serve smallholder farmers in this region. Delivering on our commitments to offer more sustainable solutions and enriching the lives of farmers and consumers will be the foremost priority for me in my new role."

Mr. Sawani's career spans more than 20 years in leadership roles in product development, business strategy, and sustainability across the specialty materials and automotive industries in India, the US, and Singapore. He was most recently Marketing and Strategy Leader, Asia Pacific, for Corteva Agriscience, based in Singapore. He will be relocating to Hyderabad, India.

*pending immigration approval.

