Corvuss American Academy, a boarding school for 'Student Athletes' to launch in 2020

Oct 17, 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Corvuss American Academy, the first-of-its-kind boarding school in India, founded on the philosophy that academics and sports can co-exist, will launch in September 2020.
Corvuss is committed to developing 'Student Athletes' - helping girls and boys talented in sports develop their skills, pursue an internationally recognised academic degree and access the college scouting system globally, which will enable them to achieve their academic and sports goals. The 44-acre, state-of-the-art campus located in Karjat, Maharashtra will open admissions in December 2019.
"Sports has always been my passion and Corvuss is founded on that passion - to inspire and nurture talent so that they can dream and achieve BIG," said Kunal Maria, Founder of Corvuss American Academy.
"Too many students who have a real talent for sports have to give up their dreams due to academic pressure. As a result, the talent pool in India is limited at the highest level," he added.
"It is encouraging to see the changes in the sports landscape in India and the guidance from the Ministry of Sports and various state departments in promoting sports. There is greater awareness, better investment in training, infrastructure and competitive opportunities for students through initiatives like #KheloIndia, the #SFAChampionships, other district, state and national competitions, as well as global ventures. But there is considerable work to be done and a critical need to build an ecosystem that allows athletes in India to truly excel, without worrying about lack of academic advancement and future opportunities," he further added.
Corvuss Integrated Curriculum
Borrowing from best practices of US prep schools and academies in Europe, Corvuss has developed an integrated program, which combines academics, elite sports and life skills training for students from grades 6 to 12.
"I am honoured to have been appointed the founding Head of Academy at Corvuss," said Randy Stevenson.
"I was convinced by the passion and vision of its Founder, Kunal Maria, and the unwavering support of the board of advisors. As an experienced and passionate educational leader and former student-athlete, I jumped at the opportunity to be part of this exceptional project. I am excited by the tremendous talent in India and believe that the right ecosystem will enable student athletes to thrive," he added.
Students at Corvuss will pursue the US high school curriculum and have the option to take Advanced Placement (AP) courses in grades 10 to 12. Corvuss student athletes will develop vital skills of collaboration, communication, digital fluency and personal accountability.
The school will provide training programs in seven elite sports (Basketball, Cricket, Football, Squash, Swimming, Tennis, Track and Field) which have been developed under the mentorship of our internationally renowned sports partners.
Programs use the latest techniques, emphasizing strategies and position-specific training to maximize physical and mental development of each student. A highly qualified team of sports nutrition experts will educate and help student athletes develop a plan to optimize their potential. Students will also have access to onsite physio for injury diagnosis and management
In senior school, experienced resident counsellors, working in conjunction with Corvuss international sports partners and coaches, will help students plan and pursue their academic and sports goals at best fit colleges abroad or in India. This will include SAT/ACT test preparation. Corvuss sports partners have long-standing relations with athletic directors and scouts at leading NCAA colleges and international universities and a demonstrated track record of assisting students with college placements.
International School Services
To ensure high standards, Corvuss American Academy has partnered with International School Services (ISS), one of the industry leaders in international school development and management. ISS is a non-profit corporation dedicated to educational excellence for children attending international schools worldwide.
Today, ISS works with more than 500 international schools around the world on a yearly basis and directly operates over 20 schools worldwide. Students at ISS schools have typically outperformed both local and worldwide comparative benchmarks on standardized tests.
