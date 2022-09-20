Cost of inaction against climate change higher than cost of acting: Unilever CEO

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Alan Jope, Global CEO of multinational consumer goods company Unilever on Tuesday highlighted that the estimated disruptions caused by rising temperatures will cost companies US 1.3 trillion by 2026 and is likely to result in the loss of 80 million jobs, thus stressing that there was a need to build sustainable businesses.

The CEO made the remarks while speaking at the ongoing 3rd edition of industry body FICCI-organised FICCILEADS here in the national capital.

"Now the cost of inaction is far higher than the cost of acting. Hence, to achieve superior financial performances, there is a need to build a sustainable business," the CEO was quoted by FICCI in a statement.

At a session titled 'Leadership for Future', several business leaders said that the case for resilient net zero economies is crystal clear and that leadership with a purpose is what will drive future business growth.

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) mentioned that for businesses to be effective in the chaotic world, leaders need to build swift and resilient organizations that are future-ready.



The key takeaways from the session:

* For a sustainable and inclusive growth, business leaders require right mindsets, technologies, and strategies to overcome the global disruptions.

* To achieve superior financial performances, there is a need to build sustainable business aware of the impacts of climate change on operations, value chains, and society in general.

* Leaders need to keep pace with the changing technology and be agile, adaptive, and bold in thought and action.

FICCI LEADS 2022 is a global thought leadership initiative conceptualized in the backdrop of disruptive business environment globally, which is to be attended by over 250 participants from over 56 countries.

This year's theme has been 'Leadership for the Future' where global leaders are trying to evolve shared vision in 10 themes to make the world resilient, sustainable, and future ready. (ANI)

