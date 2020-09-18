Cotton Fab Creation debuts first clothing line Gymmer

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Clothing Manufacturer, Cotton Fab Creation, have announced the launch of their first clothing line under the brand name, Gymmer.

Gymmer is a casual clothing collection that will initially feature a range of graphic printed t-shirts for both men and women. However, plans are afoot to include more styles and products such as sleepwear and activewear in the coming months. Gymmer products are competitively priced and are made from premium quality fabric and 100 per cent pure cotton materials that are finely crafted to Indian fit.

Since 2008, Cotton Fab Creation has been producing fine quality, knitted and woven clothing for retailers worldwide. Over that time, they have become one of South India's leading manufacturers and exporters of knitted seamless garments and regular garments. They have also established a reputation for integrating innovative techniques into their products.



CEO of Cotton Fab Creation, Ramesh Muthsamy, is excited about the launch of the clothing line. "With the manufacturing knowledge from Cotton Fab Creation P Ltd and marketing knowledge from my other company, Vroom Drive India P Ltd (Self-drive car rental), Gymmer will be our biggest milestone to date. Our goal is to bring premium products at economical prices. We know that customers are going to enjoy our products," he said.

For now, the Gymmer clothing collection is only on ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart, and Amazon. This is in an effort to make Gymmer more widely available to Pan India customers. Once the brand has been fully established, retailers and regular customers will be able to purchase the products directly from the company's website.

For further information or to browse the collection, visit: https://gymmer.in. To learn more about Cotton Fab Creation, visit: https://www.cfc-india.com.

