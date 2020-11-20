Courtyard by Marriott announces the Opening of its Second Hotel in Ahmedabad, India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Courtyard by Marriott today announced the opening of its second hotel in Ahmedabad, India.

Strategically located in the heart of the business district along Sindhu Bhawan Road (SBR), the new Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad marks the sixth property to open in the city by Marriott International.

The 600-year-old wall city of Ahmedabad is the first UNESCO World Heritage City in India. Cultural seekers can indulge in rich heritage and historical architecture through the old city, visiting the iconic landmarks including Jama Masjid Mosque, Swaminarayan Temple and Hutheesing Jain Temple.

One must also not miss the Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi for 13 years and served as one of the main centres of the Indian freedom struggle. For business travellers, they can easily access the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City - India's first operational smart city and international financial services centre.

"We are delighted to introduce our second Courtyard by Marriott hotel in the historical city of India. Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad on Sindhu Bhawan Road is Marriott International's sixth property in the city, attesting to the brand's popularity and also further complements the company's commitment to growth in the country," said Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. "Courtyard is one of our fastest growing brands globally and based on the success of the brand in India, we foresee tremendous opportunities for our new hotel in Ahmedabad."

Accentuating contemporary design that encompasses comfort and functionality, Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad on Sindhu Bhawan Road features 121 guestrooms including five executive suites.

Spacious and thoughtfully designed to suit the guests' comfort, each room is fully equipped with an array of amenities including flat-screen televisions, a comfortable work desk and high-speed internet access. The window side lounger provides guests a perfect spot to recline and relax.



Committed to suit the palate of its global guests, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant Aura offers Indian favourites and cuisines from across the world. Latte, a 24-hourcafe that features indoor and outdoor seating areas, provides guests a space to indulge in the finest coffee with freshly baked cakes and confectionaries.

"The launch of Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad on Sindhu Bhawan Road will strengthen Marriott International's diverse presence in Gujarat's hospitality sector. We look forward to bringing our signature offerings to our guests through thoughtfully curated experiences, leaving them with unforgettable memories," said Saptarshi Biswas, Hotel Manager, Courtyard by Marriott, Ahmedabad, Sindhu Bhawan Road.

Other leisure amenities at the hotel include a fitness centre, an indoor swimming pool that overlooks the city for travellers looking to stay fit while on the road. The hotel also offers extensive facilities for meetings, business conferences and social events. The versatile event space spread over 18,126 square feet, which includes a 15,770-square-foot ballroom, can accommodate up to 600 guests.

Courtyard is the hotel brand of choice for ambitious and enterprising guests who see business travel as a driver of personal fulfillment and professional growth. Courtyard provides opportunities for guests to pursue both their personal and professional passions on the road. With more than 1,200 locations in over 55 countries and territories, Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International.

The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

For more information or reservations, please visit courtyard.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

