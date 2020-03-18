COVID-19: Narayana Hrudayalaya temporarily suspends operations at its Cayman Islands hospital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Leading healthcare service provider Narayana Hrudayalaya said on Wednesday that its step-down subsidiary has temporarily suspended the operations of its hospital in the Cayman Islands as a precautionary measure in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

There was a patient from a cruise ship who was admitted to the hospital for cardiac arrest and had a delayed presentation of signs and symptoms of COVID 19, ten days after admission.

As per clinical protocol, the hospital is required to quarantine 50 per cent of the clinical staff.

"As an abundant precaution in the larger interest of the people in the Cayman Islands, the subsidiary has decided to temporarily stop admitting new patients into the hospital," it said in a statement.

The restriction is initially planned for a period of two weeks.

Founded in 2000 by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd operates a chain of multi-speciality, tertiary and primary healthcare facilities.

The company has a network of 23 hospitals and 7 heart centres across India and a single hospital overseas at the Cayman Islands with over 6,200 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of over 7,100 beds. (ANI)

