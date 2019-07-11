The tour operator has been facing a cash crunch resulting in delays in salaries and vendor payments
The tour operator has been facing a cash crunch resulting in delays in salaries and vendor payments

Cox & Kings defaults on commercial paper of Rs 125 crore, rating downgraded further

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Cox & Kings has defaulted on an unsecured commercial paper of Rs 125 crore, its third default in the past fortnight totalling Rs 325 crore.
Meanwhile, Care Ratings has revised Cox & King's long-term bank facilities of Rs 1,760 crore to 'Care D' from 'Care C.' "The revision in ratings assigned to Cox and Kings takes into account default in CP (carved out) redemption due on July 9 and overdues in bank accounts," it said.
"The promoters' holding in Cox & Kings is 49.8 per cent as of end of March 2019 of which 63.28 per cent shares are pledged as of March 2019. Cox & Kings' share price has also declined significantly thus curtailing the company's financial flexibility to large extent," Care Ratings said.
Cox & Kings said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday after market hours: "The company is working closely with its lenders to optimise its strong asset base globally and bring the situation back to normal as soon as possible."
The tour operator has been facing a cash crunch resulting in delays in salaries and vendor payments. The International Air Transport Association has suspended the company from selling tickets on credit as it reviews its credit worthiness.
At 12 noon on Thursday, Cox & Kings' stock was trading at a new low of Rs 23.20 and has tanked nearly 54 per cent from Rs 50 on June 25. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:42 IST

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems bags $100 million order for...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) said on Thursday it has bagged a 100 million dollar (about Rs 690 crore) contract to supply 1,000 Barak-8 MRSAM missile kits for the Indian Army and Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:29 IST

Hiver upgrades email collaboration platform to help businesses...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hiver today announced the launch of an enhanced version of its email collaboration platform to help teams across organizations manage shared inboxes like support@ and sales@, right from Gmail. Enhancements to the platform include new workflow ca

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:16 IST

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers interest rates up to 8.95 per cent

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Investors of any risk type consider investing in fixed deposits because FDs are low-risk investment avenues, wherein you can invest your principal amount and let it grow over time. However, recently, repo rates were reduced, and several f

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:27 IST

Vistara goes international from August 6 with flights to Singapore

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, on Thursday announced its arrival on the global map with flights to Singapore from New Delhi and Mumbai starting on August 6 and 7, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:51 IST

L&T Construction wins large contracts for power, heavy civil...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro said on Thursday it has secured several orders each valued between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:40 IST

Blued launches India's first anti-cyberbullying campaign for the...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blued, a gay social networking app that has actively been involved in supporting and encouraging the LGBTQ community has launched an anti-cyberbullying campaign for the LGBTQ community.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:39 IST

Exclusive program for global Women Engineers reveals interesting...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TalentSprint has released an insights report titled "Aspiration for a Global Tech Career among Young Women Engineers". The data and analysis are based on the company's Women Engineers (WE) program, which recently received 7276 applications from fe

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:38 IST

Rahul Subramanian and Kumar Varun tickle the funny bone at Le...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): With Le Club AccorHotels, the loyalty program by Accor, guests can earn rewards points on their stays at a wide portfolio of Accor properties across the globe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:26 IST

Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking positive global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened with a positive streak on Thursday, tracking gains in Asia after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced prospects of a US interest rate cut later this month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:50 IST

Brickwork downgrades IFCI's credit ratings to BBB plus with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Brickwork Ratings has downgraded credit ratings of government-owned specialised financial institution IFCI Limited's long-term debt instruments, non-convertible debentures and bonds from BWR A minus to BBB plus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

Hospital sector on recovery path after more than two years of...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The hospital sector is seeing better days ahead after more than two years of subdued performance, investment information agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:42 IST

Equities continue bearish momentum, realty and metal stocks drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Equity indices ended lower for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as short selling weighed in across all sectors.

Read More
iocl