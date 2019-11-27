Carl Sequeira, Country Manager India, COZMIC Group Pte. Ltd
Carl Sequeira, Country Manager India, COZMIC Group Pte. Ltd

COZMIC Group appoints Carl Sequeira as new country manager in India

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 13:03 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/ Digpu): COZMIC Group Pte. Ltd. today announced the appointment of Carl Sequeira as country manager for India.
Sequeira will be based in Mumbai and will lead all of COZMIC Group's strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in India including Z-POP Dream which is in its second year, for which it has just concluded with its season 2 auditions in the country.
Z-POP Dream is an international project to identify Asia's next generation of music stars, both singers and dancers, from seven countries, including India.
Following its successful first season, the Z-Girls and Z-Boys made their worldwide debuts at Z-POP Dream Live in Seoul, released their inaugural singles and embarked on international tours across the region.
Sequeira is a seasoned executive with more than 16 years of experience in marketing, events and driving strategic business growth in the Indian market. He will report to Swee Sin Wu, Chief Business Officer of COZMIC Group.
"India is a key market for COZMIC Group and our Z-POP Dream Project, given the incredible amount of talent and interest we've seen from here. With Carl's vast experiences and well-established network, we are now in a great position to better understand the intricacies of a diverse marketplace such as India. We are confident he will successfully help develop our brand and business in this critically important country," said Swee Sin Wu.
"I'm excited to be a part of the COZMIC Group and the great work they are doing. The genre of K-Pop is taking the world by storm with India's K-Pop fan following growing by leaps and bounds. We are confident that we can capture the attention of these fans and aspiring artists with our unique genre of Z-POP. I look forward to helping take the company to the next level and grow its business interests in India," said Carl Sequeira.
Sequeira currently also serves as an advisory trustee for Special Olympics Bharat and prior to joining the COZMIC Group, he was Director - Marketing for WWE in India, where he led the company's marketing and brand-building efforts for over five years.
Prior to WWE, Sequeira worked at FILA, where he spent three years as a marketing head.
Sequeira has a Business Management diploma from Welingkar Institute of Business in Mumbai and brings a great deal of brand building experience to his position.
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Digpu)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:27 IST

850 crore home loans pre-sanctioned at 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo was a witness to people from all over the city and state wherein they came to view the thousands of homes on offer by 120 plus developers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:01 IST

Centre planning to come up with lottery scheme for GST paying customers

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance is planning to come up with a lottery scheme to lure customers to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:27 IST

TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 4V range of BSVI motorcycles...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today introduced the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:26 IST

ClinicSpots - redefining medical tourism through an intuitive...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/Digpu): ClinicSpots is a medical health information startup with an innovative question and answer platform that responds to the medical queries posted on its portal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:26 IST

NIIT announces 'FutureFest' - a nationwide initiative to empower...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced 'FutureFest', an initiative to encourage college students to enhance their knowledge on new-age skills through future-ready programs, together with their regular studies and ac

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:25 IST

From sports to politics, business to health; Pandit Raj Kumar...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) Nov 26 (ANI/Digpu): Renowned Indian Astrologer Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma becomes one of the first few astrologers to receive global recognition for his spiritual intellect and his superior accuracy of predictions across multiple domains.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:25 IST

Grasp green advancements to ensure safe future: Himansh Verma

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nov 26 (ANI/Digpu): Human life has always resulted in the emission of pollutants into the earth's atmosphere, and natural pollutants have always existed as well.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:07 IST

Allied Digital Services bags smart city project in Kalyan-Dombivali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): IT infrastructure major Allied Digital Services Ltd said on Tuesday it has bagged smart city project for Kalyan and Dornbivali in consortium with NEC Technologies India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:06 IST

Managing food wastage through multidisciplinary approach - Dr...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): India ranks 103rd out of 119 countries on the Global Hunger Index, making it vulnerable to the threat of food insecurity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:59 IST

Jio becomes largest revenue generating telecom company in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Reliance Jio's revenue from Gujarat circle totalled Rs 685.54 crore for the quarter ended September, making it the largest revenue generating telecom company within three years of starting operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:09 IST

Indices wipe out early gains to close in the red, Zee...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Equity indices lost hold on early gains amid profit booking and ended lower on Tuesday after hitting a record high in the morning session.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:29 IST

Forces come together as Delhi Police, AIIMS join first ever...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A path-breaking initiative combining forces with the Delhi Police and AIIMS to deter the incidence of rape was announced on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Read More
iocl