Aditya Khemka, CEO and MD, CP PLUS
CP PLUS to augment its Make in India capacity to Heighten Export

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:18 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): CP PLUS, a global leader in advanced security surveillance systems and solutions, intends to boost the export of indigenously made products.
The brand has increased the production capacity of its state-of-art Make in India manufacturing facility, under the joint venture company, AIL Dixon Technologies Pvt Ltd at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India. With this capacity expansion, CP PLUS looks at to setting up increased export volume to many fold to the Middle East, South East Asia, and North American markets initially.
Under National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019, CP PLUS is further enhancing its facilities aiming at exports, with 100 per cent localization.
CP PLUS is amongst pioneer start domestic CCTV production facility in the country. The investment in the facility will create thousands of job opportunities in various verticals like components development, PCB making, electronic system design and manufacturing, Quality control and logistics. Additionally, the R&D team at CP PLUS is already working on its copyrights, patent and IPR for indigenous solutions, being developed for the Indian market.
The manufacturing facility is situated near the Tirupati Airport; spread over 20 acres of land, employing over 2000 individuals. The plant is one of the most modern facilities in this part of the world with an annual manufacturing capacity of over 15 million units. The investment will further give a boost to component level development and related infrastructure around.
"Through this step, we stand with government's flagship program 'Make in India'. Our products are designed keeping in mind the needs of the businesses. The market for advanced security surveillance systems is growing at a rapid pace, with this initiative we will be able to cater to the domestic market at large. At CP PLUS, we are constantly evolving to meet the dynamic needs of the businesses and will continue to innovate for our consumers. Our network expansion is consistent to provide better reach and services," said Aditya Khemka, CEO & MD, CP PLUS India.
"CP PLUS is taking a number of steps such as creating new capacities, establishing new capabilities-to enjoy the cost advantage, extending the product portfolio, increasing the price spread of product range. The company is further improving product reliability, bringing down production costs, consolidating the distribution system, strengthening reach, ensuring training across product lines and AMP; Solutions. Moreover, CP PLUS is constantly upgrading customer service, widening and deepening the brand's equity and overall streamlining the seamless operations," said Yogesh Dutta, Chief Operating Officer.
The company has also contributed to some of the prestigious projects for mass surveillance. In the recently held Kumbh Mela and Allahabad smart city HMS - State-of-art solutions were installed by CP PLUS that provided live alerts on camera working and recording.
