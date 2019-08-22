Cranberry flavoured ice creams launched at Giani's, Emoi and Kulfiano

New Delhi [India] August 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cranberries in India are quickly gaining popularity as three leading Delhi ice cream brands have updated their menus to include the superfruit. Giani's, Emoi, and Kulfiano launched a range of cranberry ice creams during the US Cranberry Ice Cream Carnival, and thanks to their popularity, have converted the most popular items to permanent menu offerings.

During the Ice Cream Carnival, thousands of NCR residents enjoyed cranberry flavoured desserts such as Cranberry Sorbet, Vanilla and Cranberry Snowmen, Cranberry Cheesecake, and Malai Cranberry Kulfi.

"All around, we received positive responses to the Ice Cream Carnival," said, the Founder of Kulfiano. "Customers of all ages loved the Cranberry Kulfi, but the Cranberry Malai Stick Kulfi was the most popular. We sold over 500 kulfi sticks, which is a record for any new product. And now our customers can enjoy cranberry kulfis year-round", he added.

US Cranberries organized the Ice Cream Carnival in Delhi NCR across popular city hangouts including Cyber Hub, Mall of India-Noida, Select City Walk, and the Pacific Mall. The 45-day event delighted nearly eight lakh people in and around Delhi city.

Many of the Delhi residents that came out to the Ice Cream Carnival said that they had never tasted cranberries before but loved their taste, especially in ice cream. Over half of the carnival participants said that they will begin to consume cranberries regularly for their great taste and substantial health benefits.

"My son had a lot of fun at the Ice Cream Carnival and we both really enjoyed the flavor of the cranberry ice cream. I discovered that cranberries are high in nutrients but because they are sweet and tasty, I think they will appeal to lots of children. This is my family's favorite ice cream flavor now!" said a mom, while tasting the cranberry ice cream for the first time.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

