HGEL logo
HGEL logo

Credit enhancement program based on private placement of bonds from Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd for HGEL

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:34 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd (ITHUBA) accepted the Advisory appointment of High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL) for the specific purpose to create jointly a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.
Appointment signed through a first 'Term-Sheet' confirming the willingness of both parties to proceed was signed on June 25th, 2019, between ITHUBA, represented by its CEO, Jean-Baptiste BILALA, and HGEL Chairman, Sandeep R Arora. This Agreement was fully approved by HGEL Board during a special Board Meeting of the Company held in their Mumbai / Head-Quarters last week.
The Credit Enhancement Program led by ITHUBA will facilitate the fund requirement of HGEL Group needed for their global project(s) amounting approximately to one Billion US Dollars.
Projects List being as follows:
A) DIV-1: EPC and INFRA
Electric charging stations and facilities - power and renewable energy sector
Namami Gange Project - water resources and river development
Grameen Kushalya Yojna (GKY) - Rural sector (Consultancy and training)
Play area and open gym - installation and development
Hybrid Annuity Mode Projects
B) DIV-2: Allied media services (M&A)
Post production and technical services
Advertising
Content integration and production
To build up strength and niche positioning in the media and content integration space
The Credit Enhancement Private placement within the Global Economic area aims to qualify Investors Worldwide under private Agreement with HGEL through the creation of a Medium-Term Note (MTN) Program in five hundred million US Dollars tranches, program which will allow HGEL to raise funds for their group development.
According to the MTN program, HGEL will be able to place ITHUBA debt securities, maturing in five years with rolls and extensions, within the foreign market and obtain more costs effective financing, according to market analysts.
"The union between ITHUBA and HGEL can validate its capacity to finance all their Institutional and Technological Development Projects," said the company in a statement last week at the Press-Conference.
This will provide HGEL greater financial flexibility to support its growth and development of their projects above mentioned and the promotion of their high-impact institutional projects always considering long-term assets held under concessions, as well that will certainly help to extend the maturity profile of the company's debt and financing plan worldwide.
By diversifying its funding sources, HGEL continued to rely on the solid relationships it has developed with its historic banking and financing partners.
This issue of Private Placement Bonds was organized by ITHUBA, acting as principal managers jointly with and on behalf of their new Client HGEL.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) launching operations in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) is an initiative led by the world's leading manufacturers, brands, retailers, industry groups, (inter)governmental organizations, service providers and civil society organizations, to elimi

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:39 IST

Global Visionary award winners call for hard work,...

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Five super-achievers in different fields from different parts of India have said that sincere hard work, entrepreneurship and maintaining moral values is a must for success in any field of life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Moody's downgrades Macrotech Developers to B3 with negative outlook

Singapore, Aug 2 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded the corporate family rating of Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) -- formerly known as Lodha Developers Limited -- to B3 from B2.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:26 IST

Largest block chain project signed between BP Batam, Indonesia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): The dignitaries from Batam, and the Indonesian Government met with dClinic to sign, what is arguably, the largest Blockchain project for the South East Asian region: a USD$140 mil contract which will greatly influence the role Blockchain will play

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:03 IST

BSE Ltd's Q1 FY20 net profit dips 20 pc year-on-year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BSE Limited (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Friday posted a decline in its net profit by 20 per cent at Rs 41 crore as against Rs 52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

Nifty ends below 11,000 in volatile trade, Bharti Airtel gains 7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices staged a strong recovery from intraday lows on Friday and closed the week with a positive note.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:53 IST

Exide Q1 net profit up 7 pc at Rs 224 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Storage battery maker Exide Industries on Friday reported a 7 per cent hike in its net profit at Rs 224 crore during the quarter ended June compared to Rs 210 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:27 IST

HDFC reports net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during first fiscal quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday reported 46 per cent rise in its standalone net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during April to June quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY20).

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:55 IST

Significant changes to US EB-5 program approaching

Mohali (Punjab) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is making a number of significant changes to its EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, marking the first significant revision of the program's regulations since its establishment in the year 1993.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:43 IST

SBI reports first quarter profit of Rs 2,312 crore with improved...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) was back in the black on Friday as it reported a net profit of Rs 2,312 crore for the April to June quarter of 2019-20 (Q1 FY20) due to healthy growth in advances and stable asset quality.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:25 IST

Bharat Gaurav is Gujarat Gaurav

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] August 02 (ANI): Bharat Gaurav is the topmost honour and recognition of lifetime achievement conferred to Indians residing in India and abroad. 'The Bharat Gaurav Award' is an initiative of Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha. The awardees list includes most prominent and prestigio

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:53 IST

Pay off all your debts with Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's expensive world where everyone is busy improving their standard of living and the consumer purchasing power has increased several folds with the easy availability of credit cards in the market. It is inevitable that you have

Read More
iocl