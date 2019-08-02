Credit enhancement program based on private placement of bonds from Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd for HGEL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd (ITHUBA) accepted the Advisory appointment of High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL) for the specific purpose to create jointly a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.

Appointment signed through a first 'Term-Sheet' confirming the willingness of both parties to proceed was signed on June 25th, 2019, between ITHUBA, represented by its CEO, Jean-Baptiste BILALA, and HGEL Chairman, Sandeep R Arora. This Agreement was fully approved by HGEL Board during a special Board Meeting of the Company held in their Mumbai / Head-Quarters last week.

The Credit Enhancement Program led by ITHUBA will facilitate the fund requirement of HGEL Group needed for their global project(s) amounting approximately to one Billion US Dollars.

Projects List being as follows:

A) DIV-1: EPC and INFRA

Electric charging stations and facilities - power and renewable energy sector

Namami Gange Project - water resources and river development

Grameen Kushalya Yojna (GKY) - Rural sector (Consultancy and training)

Play area and open gym - installation and development

Hybrid Annuity Mode Projects

B) DIV-2: Allied media services (M&A)

Post production and technical services

Advertising

Content integration and production

To build up strength and niche positioning in the media and content integration space

The Credit Enhancement Private placement within the Global Economic area aims to qualify Investors Worldwide under private Agreement with HGEL through the creation of a Medium-Term Note (MTN) Program in five hundred million US Dollars tranches, program which will allow HGEL to raise funds for their group development.

According to the MTN program, HGEL will be able to place ITHUBA debt securities, maturing in five years with rolls and extensions, within the foreign market and obtain more costs effective financing, according to market analysts.

"The union between ITHUBA and HGEL can validate its capacity to finance all their Institutional and Technological Development Projects," said the company in a statement last week at the Press-Conference.

This will provide HGEL greater financial flexibility to support its growth and development of their projects above mentioned and the promotion of their high-impact institutional projects always considering long-term assets held under concessions, as well that will certainly help to extend the maturity profile of the company's debt and financing plan worldwide.

By diversifying its funding sources, HGEL continued to rely on the solid relationships it has developed with its historic banking and financing partners.

This issue of Private Placement Bonds was organized by ITHUBA, acting as principal managers jointly with and on behalf of their new Client HGEL.

