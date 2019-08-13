MoU Signed in Mohali
Cremica joins hands with NABI and PGIMER for new study

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:59 IST

Mohali (Punjab) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moving ahead with their mission of keeping India healthy and happy, Cremica Food Industries Limited announced that it will be funding a new study on food products to validate low glycemic index of these products and understand its effects.
MoU regarding this was signed today at NABI campus, Sector 81, SAS Nagar, Mohali.
This 6-month study will jointly be undertaken by National Agri-food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) and PGIMER, Chandigarh. The test program is conceived and monitored by Dr T R Sharma, Executive Director, NABI, Dr Mahendra Bishnoi, NABI and Dr Sanjay Bhadada, Professor of Endocrinology, PGIMER. On this occasion, Dr Sharma addressed the gathering and told them about the research activities going on at NABI which has direct public health relevance.
Dr Bishnoi briefed about the project and its importance for increasing diabetic population in India. Dr Bhadada talked about the importance of collaborative research in lifestyle disorders as PGI plays a significant role in human trials.
The press meet held at NABI premises which was attended by prominent scientists from the aforementioned organizations and senior management team from Cremica which included Aziz Khan, Senior V P - Technical, Arun Talwar, GM - Quality, Nikhil Bhuchchar, V P - Human Resources, Ajay Sharma, In-charge Regulatory Affairs and Vivek Pathak, DGM - Marketing.
The Glycemic Index (GI) is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Over the Years, Cremica has developed low glycemic index sauces, dressings and jam, specially made with low glycemic index based sugars.
The joint study is being undertaken to validate the benefits and on completion, the results of this study will be published in the public domain. Based on the findings, the company will be able to make valid recommendations and suggestions to the customers.
"Since inception, Cremica Food Industries Ltd. has always been sensitive to customer's requirements. We take extra care while designing/formulating our products by paying special attention to both taste and quality. We are recognized as a socially conscious company that has gone beyond the core functions of manufacturing and selling food products. By funding a study of this nature, we intend to create awareness about the positive effects of low glycemic levels on health and in a way to help our consumers make the right choice. We thank NABI and PGI for extending their technical knowledge and support by driving this study in the right direction", said Akshay Bector, Managing Director, Cremica Food Ind.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

