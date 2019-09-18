Cremica - New Flavours of Mayonnaise
Cremica - New Flavours of Mayonnaise

Cremica launches an Exciting Range of Mayonnaise

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:45 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cremica the food product conglomerate unveiled new flavors of Mayonnaise.
Known for its innovative offerings and commitment to quality Cremica unveiled an array of products, the company has come up with 7 new flavours of Mayonnaise in the foodservice category; Mount Fuji Japanese Mayo, Wild Spice, Mushroom Willow, Tomakhan Mayo, Creamy Basil Pesto, Pickle Tickle and Frontier Josh Mayo which are a perfect combination of both classic Indian and International flavors to meet the evolving taste of Indian customers.
"It is imperative for the Restaurant industry to focus on quality, supply chain and standardization of their offerings. Cremica's effort has always been towards introducing innovative product range that ranks high on taste and quality. We have a fairly good understanding of the evolving Indian palate. These new flavors if Mayonnaise will help niche category restaurants to redefine their offerings. Flavors like Creamy Basil pesto and Mount Fuji Japanese mayo would be perfect for Italian and Sushi Restaurants," said Akshay Bector, Managing Director, Cremica.
Cremica has always been the front runner when it comes to innovation in taste. It will be pertinent to mention here that the brand has been pioneer in bringing the Vegetarian Mayonnaise in India. Cremica has evolved and expanded the product basket with the changing taste preferences of the consumers.
This is one brand which has found the right balance between the desi Chakata and International flavors. As the most trusted brand of India, their products have become a 'must have' in every household.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:42 IST

India a Bright Spot for Global Paper Industry: PaperTech 2019

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a growth rate of 6-7 per cent, India is the fastest growing market in the world for paper.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:09 IST

RBI proposes norms to regulate payment gateways and aggregators

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): In a bid to make digital payments safer and transparent, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to regulate payment gateway service providers and aggregators in online transactions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:28 IST

Equisoft to share its blueprint for modernization success at...

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Equisoft is pleased to announce that it will co-host a pre-conference workshop on Succeeding at Life Insurance Technology Modernization, along with its long-time business partner Oracle, at the upcoming InsureTech Connect (ITC), to be held on September 23-2

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:29 IST

Airbus forecasts need for over 39,000 new aircraft in the next 20 years

London [Britain], Sep 18 (ANI): The world's passenger and freighter aircraft fleet is set to more than double from today's nearly 23,000 to almost 48,000 by 2038 with traffic growing at 4.3 per cent annually, European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:01 IST

Bharat Forge to set up greenfield forging and machining facility...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three- billion dollar Kalyani Group, said on Wednesday it is setting up a greenfield forging and machining facility in North Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:37 IST

World's smartest office building run on i-BEMS by L&T Technology Services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a global pure-play engineering services company, is pleased to announce the launch of the 'Smartest Office Campus in the World' in Israel by the world's leading technology conglomerate,

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:32 IST

Coffee Day sells GV Techpark for Rs 2,700 crore to trim debt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has executed definitive agreements with entities belonging to Blackstone Group and the Salarpuria Sattva Group for investment in GV Techparks Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of group company Tanglin Development Lt

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:37 IST

SEBI restrains CG Power's ex-Chairman Gautam Thapar from...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions said on Wednesday that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has debarred its ousted Chairman Gautam Thapar from accessing the capital market for several alleged irregularities, including diversion of m

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:56 IST

Talcher Fertilisers awards coal gasification contract to Wuhuan...

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Talcher Fertilisers Ltd (TFL) has awarded a lump-sum turnkey contract to Wuhuan Engineering of China for implementing its coal gasification unit for production of ammonia and urea.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:24 IST

Equity gauges flat in volatile trading, auto stocks lose further

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were largely flat during early hours on Wednesday despite positive global cues as crude oil prices cooled.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:29 IST

Praneel Dewan with his initiative on changing the fate of...

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Young students today are picking up noble causes to increase awareness by going around the city sensitizing people about it. Marking his career with a difference is Praneel Dewan a dynamic hero from Modern School Barakhamba Road who decided to single-handedly

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Niine: Focussed on Quality and Safety

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There have been ongoing debates on sanitary napkins vs cloth, emerging claims and issues being highlighted on biodegradability, organic, reusable and so on.

Read More
iocl