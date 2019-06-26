Workshop for Pesticide Dealers at Vadodara
Workshop for Pesticide Dealers at Vadodara

CropLife India reaches out to dealers in fight against counterfeit pesticides

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:59 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): CropLife India, an association of 18 R and D drove member companies, today, organized a workshop for Pesticide Dealers at Vadodara. The workshop was organized with the help of Kruti Charitable Trust, implementing NGO partner of CropLife India at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Karjan District, Vadodara.
The workshop witnessed the presence of enthusiastic pesticide dealers across Vadodara and Bharuch Districts participated and delved on the rising issue of counterfeit, spurious, substandard and unregistered/unlicensed pesticides.
Jatinbhai Patel, Agriculture - Extension Officer; Hiranbhai Patel, Secretary, Central Gujarat Dealers' Association; Mukeshbhai Raj, President, Dealers' Association, Karjan; were the key officials present on this occasion.
"CropLife India will strive in the fight against counterfeit and illegal pesticides. These products are unable to control the pests and may cause considerable harm to soil and environment as well as production loss. Dealers have an extremely important role in the entire supply chain, which would ensure that farmers receive quality pesticides", said Asitava Sen, Chief Executive Officer, CropLife India.
The workshop focused on the various ways of detecting counterfeit, spurious, substandard and unregistered/unlicensed pesticides. The dealers shared their challenges faced on the ground and the various member company representatives shared their perspective on probing the source of pesticides. Farmer education by dealers formed an important part of the entire discussion.
It may be noted that Government of India, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers' Welfare (Plant Protection Division) has reached out to all licensed dealer/retailers of pesticides multiple times over the past five years, to be aware of counterfeit, spurious, substandard and unregistered/unlicensed pesticides. The letter to dealers was sent under the Grow Safe Food campaign of Government of India and CropLife India was mandated to outreach to as many retailers as possible, across the nation.
The workshop engaged the dealers on the following key facts (part of the letter to dealers from Government of India)
* Refrain from stocking/distributing/exhibiting/sale of counterfeit/fake products
* Do not stock/distribute/exhibit/sell products that do not possess a valid certificate of registration and license from the State Government under the provisions of Insecticides Act, 1968 and Insecticides Rules, 1971
* It is mandatory under the law to have a valid pesticides license in order to sell, stock or exhibit for sale or to distribute pesticides.
* All dealers/retailers of pesticides products should procure their stock from legitimate sources with proper bill/invoice
* It is mandatory to provide a bill or invoice in the form prescribed by law with details of batch no, manufacturing and expiry dates, to customers/farmers on sale of crop protection products.
* Do not sell pesticides past their date of expiry
CropLife India has an ongoing Anti-counterfeit Mass Awareness Campaign in the villages of Amod, Bharuch, Karjan and Padara Districts of Gujarat. CropLife India has tied up with Kruti Charitable Trust, implementing partner NGO, for this campaign, who would reach out to more than 175 villages across the district, focussed on raising awareness on counterfeit, spurious, substandard and unregistered/unlicensed pesticides.
Various activities like rallies, puppet shows, video shows, messaging via loudspeakers and wall writings are being done simultaneously, to educate farmers and create awareness that spurious/illegal products must not be used despite compelling prices.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:16 IST

Rostec exhibits over 1000 pieces of military equipment at ARMY-2019

Moscow [Russia] June 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Rostec State Corporation presents over 1000 pieces of weapons, military and special equipment at the ARMY-2019 forum, which has opened in Kubinka, near Moscow.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:16 IST

Kronos spotlights the 'Future of Work' at KronosLIVE India 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kronos Incorporated announced that its annual KronosLIVE mini-tour kicked off today in Mumbai and will continue in Bengaluru on 4th July. KronosLIVE brings together industry experts, customers, partners, and technology enthusiasts, thought leaders,

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:00 IST

PMKSY expected to leverage investment of Rs 31,400 crore: Minister

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) is expected to leverage investment of Rs 31,400 crore to generate 334 lakh tonnes of agro-produce worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:34 IST

Avail PMAY benefits clubbed with cost-effective loan from Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): A home is a valuable asset for most Indian citizens and is perhaps the biggest expense a person undertakes in his/her lifetime. However, owing to rising property costs, investing in a home is a distant goal for many.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:31 IST

Barco introduces EVL-721, its first laser phosphor...

New Delhi [India] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Barco, a leader in visualization and collaboration technology today announced the launch of EVL-721, the company's first laser-lit rear-projection video wall with laser phosphor technology. This state-of-the-art product redefines rear projection walls utilized

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:27 IST

Increasing bee colonies can raise agricultural, horticultural...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Increasing the number of bee colonies in India will not only increase the production of bee-related products but also boost overall agricultural and horticultural productivity, the Beekeeping Development Committee (BDC) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:00 IST

ICRA downgrades Piramal Capital's loans, bonds from AA+ to AA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Investment information agency ICRA has cut ratings for Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd's (PCHFL) bonds, term loans and debentures from AA+ to AA on rising challenge to raise money in the risk-averse environment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 14:28 IST

Twins build start-up with 40 plus apps for user safety

New Delhi [India] June 26 (ANI/Digpu): Incidents identified with wrongdoings and mishaps in India have seen a noteworthy spike and along these lines with an end goal to make this world a more secure spot for the vulnerable to live in, a Bengaluru-based start-up TrackMyPhones established in 201

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:22 IST

Ducon in pact with Shapoorji Pallonji company to bid for large...

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Ducon Infratechnologies said on Wednesday it has entered into a strategic tie-up with Sterling & Wilson, a flagship company of Shapoorji Pallonji group, to jointly bid for large-size flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) tenders.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:09 IST

Punjab CM assures full support to Chinese firm for game-changing...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asserted that the state's industrial policy was catalyzing growth in a big way.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:03 IST

Reliance Infrastructure wins Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra sea...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure said on Wednesday it has bagged one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction contracts from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) -- the Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) p

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:28 IST

Salad Days - The healthy food delivery start-up expands...

New Delhi [India] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): There is good news for healthy and organic food lovers of Noida as Salad Days - the healthy food start-up recently expanded its operations in the city, after leading the market of healthy food in Gurgaon and South Delhi. Conceptualized by XLRI Jamshedpur alumn

Read More
iocl