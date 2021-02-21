CSC launches campaign to promote use of electric vehicles in rural areas

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): The government's Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme has launched a rural e-mobility campaign urging people to switch to electric vehicles and preserve the environment by reducing carbon footprint.

The CSC scheme is a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT. It aims to set up more than one lakh IT-enabled access points under a public-private partnership model.



"The programme at 100 CSCs will enable people to acquire e-scooters and e-rickshaws in rural and semi-urban areas," said CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi.

"Various e-vehicles manufacturers and financial institutions have been roped in to offer loans on affordable interest rates," he said adding efforts are also being made to set up charging infrastructure at CSCs.

The e-mobility programme will contribute to economic growth in rural areas and generate employment opportunities across the country, said Tyagi. (ANI)

