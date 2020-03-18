CSS Corp named a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's NEAT Report for Cognitive Customer Experience Services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] March 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, new-age IT services and technology Support Company, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's Cognitive Customer Experience (CX) Services NEAT 2020 report in the CX improvement capability market segment.

The report analyzed and evaluated the performance of 14 global CX service providers, against a two-axis dynamic metric on their ability to meet future client requirements and deliver immediate benefits.

CSS Corp harnesses the power of cognitive technologies, intelligent automation, data analytics, and deep learning to power its world-class CX services.

The company stands tall as a distinguished industry player in combining technical innovation with strategic delivery excellence to drive successful business outcomes in CX operations for its global clients across industries.

NelsonHall's report recognizes the unique combination of CSS Corp's home-grown cognitive platforms and services that empower their customers to tremendously accelerate growth and profitability, provide delightful customer experiences, and eliminate unnecessary effort by leveraging cutting-edge technology interventions.

"Today, clients expect service providers to leverage emerging technologies for simplifying their CX operations and delivering tangible business outcomes. CSS Corp's ability to proactively address these demands has made us one of the most recognized global service providers in the industry. Our robust strategy and expertise in cognitive technologies to streamline CX operations, has not only created positive business transformation and overall customer delight for our clients but also led to huge strides towards pioneering the next wave of disruptive technologies. We are glad to have been recognized as a 'Leader' by NelsonHall in their flagship report. It is yet another testament to our state-of-the-art technical innovation and CX services in managing large-scale operations for our customers in the burgeoning CX ecosystem", said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer at CSS Corp.

"In a competitive environment, continuously moving up the CX benchmark, CSS Corp has strong capabilities to predict and pre-empt technical support issues. Its position as a Leader in cognitive CX services NEAT 2020 for CX improvement is a testament to its deep IT and digital expertise to augment agents with proprietary cognitive tools and models and enhance live interactions by bringing additional value to the customer conversation", said Ivan Kotzev, Lead Analyst at NelsonHall.

The NelsonHall Cognitive CX Services NEAT 2020 report evaluates the performance of vendors rendering cognitive customer experience services through a range of technical and business-focused criteria including cost optimization, revenue generation, and CX improvement.

The report identifies the best performing vendors that reflect an inherent ability to meet client needs seamlessly while improving customer experience and delivering immediate benefits.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

