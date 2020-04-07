CSS Corp partners with HERE to spearhead innovation in geo-spatial services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] April 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a leading IT services and technology support company, today announced a partnership with HERE, a global leader in location intelligence, to provide advanced location analytics solutions for their customers.

Through the partnership, CSS Corp will ultilise the HERE Platform and products to create and deliver innovative location-based solutions using geo-spatial data and advanced analytics.

With this collaboration, CSS Corp will leverage HERE's products and solutions such as HLS, routing, traffic, positioning and tracking fleet telematics for its geospatial solutions to drive contextual intelligence for faster decision-making, scalability, improved efficiency and productivity.

Customers will be able to accelerate their businesses and generate new opportunities to gain competitive advantage, leveraging CSS Corp's bespoke solutions for fleet management, supply chain management and logistics built upon the HERE Platform and products.

In the last two years, CSS Corp has made significant investments to build its digital solutions portfolio in the geospatial services space in line with its strategy to position itself as the leading provider of customer experience and location-based services to brands globally.

Digitalization has opened new ways for monitoring and getting efficiencies from autonomous vehicles, location-based services, asset and fleet tracking and management offering opportunities on a global scale.

CSS Corp's portfolio of digitally-enabled geo-spatial services, combined with HERE's expertise in location-based solutions, presents a great opportunity to address the emerging market needs and drive major disruptions across industry segments with further reduction in costs and better efficiencies.

"Location-based intelligence is emerging as a critical driver for providing enhanced and personalized services to global consumers. With our portfolio of best-in-class digital solutions in automation and advanced analytics, CSS Corp is in a strong position to deliver compelling business outcomes through this partnership with HERE Technologies. Our experience in product design and development, coupled with our 360-degree geo-spatial capabilities, will enable us to provide enhanced value to our customers while exploring new avenues of growth and performance", said Sunil Mittal, Executive Vice President, CSS Corp.

"The HERE Technologies partnership is aligned to CSS Corp's digital vision and comes as a logical extension of our geospatial offerings. We are very excited to bring location analytics solutions built on the HERE Platform to our customers while driving meaningful impact to their businesses," he added further.

"Our global partnership with CSS Corp defines a unique set of joint solutions to address the market demand for location services in the geospatial services space focused on improving fleet productivity, driver retention while reducing overall operational costs. The HERE Platform and our APIs across routing, traffic, tracking, positioning and fleet telematics are helping power these solutions; and also provide real-time tracking of assets across the full supply chain especially during emergency response scenarios where there is a greater accuracy of supply and demand required", said Aditya Waghray, Senior Strategic Partner Manager from HERE.

