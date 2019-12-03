CSS Corp recognized as leader in the digital workplace by ISG

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Dec 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been recognized as a market leader in the digital workplace by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
According to the 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the US, CSS Corp, based out of Milpitas, California, United States was among the leading providers in the Digital Workplace of the Future Managed Services - Mobility Support category.
"Leaders in our digital workplace report are helping companies make their employees' lives easier by allowing them to use the technologies of their choice," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.
"Digital workplace leaders are helping employees of their clients engage in more satisfying and efficient ways with their companies' data and applications," he added.
The ISG report noted, "CSS Corp has developed smart workplace support services based on cognitive automation and offers flexible usage options to midmarket clients." Earlier this year, CSS Corp was featured in the Top 25 Digital Transformation case studies in 2019 by ISG.
Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp, said, "In this age of hyper-connectivity and heightened customer expectations, global organizations are looking to create workplace environments that enable their employees to be most productive."
"In this context, we have been working with leading organizations to help them set up workplaces of the future. Our digital workplace solutions, powered by mobility and augmented reality technologies, coupled with best-in-class services, is an ideal option for organizations who are looking to transform their work environments. We are glad to be recognized as leaders by ISG for our digital workplace services," he added.
The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across four quadrants: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Services -- Workplace Support, Managed Services -- Mobility Support and Managed Services -- Mobility Support for the Midmarket.
The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant report series draws insights on service provider capabilities from focused surveys, briefings, interviews with providers, input from ISG advisors, ISG benchmarking data, and data drawn from the ISG Contracts Knowledgebase™ and ISG Engagement Database™. The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
CSS Corp recognized as leader in the digital workplace by ISG
ANI | Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:27 IST
