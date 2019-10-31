CSS Corp wins Gold in IT services at the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, has won Gold in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards® for its innovative network solutions.

The company was bestowed with the 'Best Solution of the Year' title in the IT services category. The award was presented in San Francisco on October 28, 2019, during the red-carpet awards ceremony.

CSS Corp's innovative network solutions are designed to enable telcos to address the challenges associated with 5G installations and accelerate their 5G rollouts.

Leveraging cognitive technologies such as AI/ML, advanced analytics and intelligent automation, the solutions drive network transformation reliably and cost-effectively.

Built on their multi-vendor and multi-technology network expertise, the end-to-end solutions cover advanced network planning, NFV automation, digital quality assurance, field operations optimization, and cognitive network operations.

Developed in CSS Corp's state-of-the-art innovation labs, the solutions enable organizations to scale up their resilience, business agility, and operational excellence.

"Building a system that is agile and intuitive with a deep focus on business operations and customer experience is indispensable today. Our digital-focused strategy and innovative network solutions have helped us to offer flexible and value-based services to our clientele, and fast-track their network transformation journeys. This award is a testament to CSS Corp's vision to offer best-in-class solutions that leverage cognitive technologies to solve a wide range of business problems. I'm proud that our solutions have been appreciated by more than 160 esteemed jury panelists from a broad spectrum of industries around the world", said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp.

"We will continue to push boundaries and explore new frontiers in bringing more cutting-edge and cost-effective network solutions for our customers to enable them to succeed", he added.

