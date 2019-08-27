CSS Corp Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards®

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 27(ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Gold Stevie® Award in the 'Best Technical Support Solution - Computer Services' category at the 16th Annual International Business Awards® 2019.

CSS Corp was acknowledged for its Digital Customer Experience Suite which leverages emerging technologies to revolutionize complex enterprise technical support ecosystems. The awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October.

CSS Corp's Digital Customer Experience Suite enables it to provide a comprehensive set of services that offer a 3-pronged strategy to transform enterprise support - digitized end-user experience, automation-driven operational efficiency, and technology-amplified engineer productivity.

The modules included in the platform are cognitive assistant, mobile-based support, process automation and integration, smart case analytics, and customer 360 workbench. The platform leverages cognitive technologies like AI, intelligent automation, and advanced analytics to accelerate customer resolutions, reduce operation costs, optimize workflows and amplify employee performance. It empowers enterprises to simplify their complex technical support function by improving service outcomes, boosting efficiency, and reducing overheads.

"Modern technology ecosystems are complex, and so are their support needs. Enterprises need to use automation to optimize their support resources and deliver stellar customer experiences. As automation experts, CSS Corp is a frontrunner in building AI-enabled automated technical support solutions that solve customer problems swiftly while also amplifying the support agents. The efficiency gains from support automation have brought about tangible cost advantages to our customers while boosting CX," said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp.

"We are excited to be recognized once again by Stevie, for our suite of automated support solutions. We will carry the momentum forward by continuously upgrading our offerings to drive better outcomes for our customers," he added.

The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the platform's capabilities.

"Perfect! You address not only the end-user but also the support engineer. In creating a seamless support experience, this is an absolute prerequisite," commented one of the judges.

"CSS Corp's integrated intelligent enterprise solutions help various clients to simplify their digital transformation journey," commented another judge.

More than 4000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)