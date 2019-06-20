CSS Corp
CSS Corp

CSS Corp wins Incite Customer Service Awards 2019

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 13:01 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new age IT services and technology support company announced today that they have won the "Solution Provider of the Year: People's Choice" award at the recently concluded Incite Customer Service Awards 2019 event.
The award ceremony was part of the Customer Service Summit West 2019 event in San Diego, organised by the Incite group. CSS Corp's Cognitive Customer Experience (CX) portfolio was chosen as the best solution of the year from amongst other leading IT players.
CSS Corp's Cognitive Customer Experience (CX) portfolio has been built to help brands drive superior customer lifecycle management powered by artificial intelligence and advanced analytics capabilities.
The portfolio integrates technologies like chatbots, automation, consumer insights, knowledge management, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and mobile applications through an outcome-based service model to deliver enhanced customer experiences.
In a business outcome context, it also enables new revenue opportunities for organizations by leveraging advanced applied analytics to map a customer's journey, personalize interactions and enable purchase decisions.
"We are delighted to be recognized by the Incite group for our unique service model that delivers stellar customer experiences. It is a testimony to our underlying philosophy that customers are at the centre of the business ecosystem. Through our cognitive CX portfolio, we are committed to offering disruptive customer service solutions that enhance engagement and exceed expectations. We will continue to invest in developing solutions that enable our customers to dynamically react to the ever-changing customer intent and proactively resolve their challenges", said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, and CSS Corp.
The Incite Customer Service Awards unite leading minds at the forefront of customer service and aim to shine a spotlight on the achievements of those who are truly exceeding customer expectations.
This year, companies of all sizes from around the world and across industries were part of the evaluation. Entries for each category were evaluated by a panel of judges who shortlisted eight finalists based on relevant criteria. The People's Choice Awards results were based upon an evaluation of maximum votes garnered from people who voted from the shortlisted finalists.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:10 IST

Stock markets open in red, Wipro falls nearly 4 per cent

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Domestic equity benchmark NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex on Thursday opened in red in early trade dragged down by tech stocks that declined after reports that the United States was mulling caps on H-1B work visas to deter data rules.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:30 IST

Nippon Paint launches employment opportunity program for people...

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping in line with its tradition of transforming the lives of underprivileged and special-needs children, Nippon Paint - Asia's No. 1 paint brand in terms of revenues, has launched SAHYOG - a program that aims at creating employment opportunities for people

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:07 IST

Rian's new translation platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Youth are moving away from the Indian regional languages as there are not enough opportunities for them in their local languages.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:03 IST

Jitendra New E V Tech's JMT 1000 HS gets FAME 2 Nod

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): The Nashik based Jitendra Electric Vehicles' JMT 1000 HS electric scooter has been cleared by the Government for availing a subsidy of Rs 19,753.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:40 IST

300 mn content pieces consumed on UC browser during India-Pak...

New Delhi [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): In a clear success of its strategy for digitizing sports, UC Browser - world's no. 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, celebrates the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, along with cricket content consumers and sports enthusiasts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:18 IST

Evocus creates new segment in bottled drinking water category

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): A.V. Organics - an indigenous start-up venture - today announced the launch of 'Evocus', India's first natural black alkaline water in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:56 IST

IIFL HFL's Kutumb concludes Bengaluru chapter to encourage green housing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): In its journey of being the change agent towards encouraging Green Affordable Housing in India, IIFL Home Finance Ltd (IIFL HFL) organized the 4th Chapter of KUTUMB - an initiative towards Green Affordable Housing at Bengaluru on 6 June 4, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:45 IST

Government consults small traders for e-commerce policy

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): India will not allow multi-brand retail by foreign companies and curb predatory pricing by them while supporting small traders and retailers to grow their business, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:21 IST

EAC-PM releases detailed analysis on robustness of India's GDP...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) said on Wednesday that India's GDP estimation methodology is at par with its global standing as a responsible, transparent and well-managed economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:35 IST

MEIL constructs world's largest lift irrigation marvel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 19 (ANI/Digpu): MEIL, India's leading infrastructure company has completed the construction of the world's biggest engineering marvel, the largest lift irrigation scheme namely the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:26 IST

Market wipe out early gains, mid and smallcap stocks underperform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices wiped out morning gains and ended at near-flat levels on Wednesday with mid and small cap scrips performing much below investor expectations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:20 IST

dClinic, bringing revolutionary dedicated healthcare block-chain...

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): dClinic is the first healthcare company to operate Vitality clinics on a dedicated Public Healthcare Block-chain ("PHB").

Read More
iocl