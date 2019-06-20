CSS Corp wins Incite Customer Service Awards 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new age IT services and technology support company announced today that they have won the "Solution Provider of the Year: People's Choice" award at the recently concluded Incite Customer Service Awards 2019 event.

The award ceremony was part of the Customer Service Summit West 2019 event in San Diego, organised by the Incite group. CSS Corp's Cognitive Customer Experience (CX) portfolio was chosen as the best solution of the year from amongst other leading IT players.

CSS Corp's Cognitive Customer Experience (CX) portfolio has been built to help brands drive superior customer lifecycle management powered by artificial intelligence and advanced analytics capabilities.

The portfolio integrates technologies like chatbots, automation, consumer insights, knowledge management, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and mobile applications through an outcome-based service model to deliver enhanced customer experiences.

In a business outcome context, it also enables new revenue opportunities for organizations by leveraging advanced applied analytics to map a customer's journey, personalize interactions and enable purchase decisions.

"We are delighted to be recognized by the Incite group for our unique service model that delivers stellar customer experiences. It is a testimony to our underlying philosophy that customers are at the centre of the business ecosystem. Through our cognitive CX portfolio, we are committed to offering disruptive customer service solutions that enhance engagement and exceed expectations. We will continue to invest in developing solutions that enable our customers to dynamically react to the ever-changing customer intent and proactively resolve their challenges", said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, and CSS Corp.

The Incite Customer Service Awards unite leading minds at the forefront of customer service and aim to shine a spotlight on the achievements of those who are truly exceeding customer expectations.

This year, companies of all sizes from around the world and across industries were part of the evaluation. Entries for each category were evaluated by a panel of judges who shortlisted eight finalists based on relevant criteria. The People's Choice Awards results were based upon an evaluation of maximum votes garnered from people who voted from the shortlisted finalists.

