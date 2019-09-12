CSS Corp
CSS Corp wins NASSCOM's Customer Service Excellence Award 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 12 (ANI/Businesswire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, has won NASSCOM's prestigious Customer Service Excellence Award 2019 in the 'Transformation' category.
The company was chosen for its innovative approach to transform customer experience operations and create new revenue streams. The award was presented at NASSCOM's BPM Strategy Summit 2019, which was held in Bengaluru on 5th September 2019.
CSS Corp has been recognized for implementing an outcome-based Managed Services Partnership (MSP) model for a VOIP service provider to transform its customer experience operations ecosystem. The MSP model leverages the capabilities of CSS Corp's indigenous cognitive customer experience platform that integrates technologies like artificial intelligence, RPA, and analytics to provide world-class support services. The model offers clients with various features including end-to-end CX management, customer acquisition and retention, global service delivery, advanced analytics, gain share opportunities, cognitive automation and RPA tools, to address customer needs and manage customer engagement.
The novel adoption of the MSP model enables clients to improve their overall customer experience, transfer operational risks and shift their focus to core product development, thereby creating more business opportunities. Additionally, it also facilitates a win-win environment by aligning incentives between vendors and clients to provide more value-added services leading to higher customer retention.
"We are delighted to be recognized by NASSCOM for one of our unique and agile solutions. Technology is moving at a rapid pace and we are looking to harness the power of complex and cutting-edge technologies to create customized and simplified solutions for our clients. This award is a great example that showcases our commitment in providing a seamless and outcome-based model that enables businesses and reduces operational costs. We are confident that we will continue to innovate and offer disruptive solutions and engagement models that will help our clients in their transformation journeys," said Manish Tandon, CEO of CSS Corp.
