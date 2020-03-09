CSS Corp wins Outsourcing Provider of the Year 2020 at Stevie® Awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] March 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Gold Stevie Award in the 'Contact Center& Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year 2020' category at the 14th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The awards were presented to honourees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV.

CSS Corp was awarded for emerging as the premier outsourcing services provider at the awards. Over the last few years, CSS Corp has been investing heavily in enhancing its capabilities as an end-to-end managed CX services provider, leveraging best-of-breed technologies, and has become a strategic partner of choice for global brands with its business transformation-themed services.

Leveraging new-age technologies like AI, automation, analytics and augmented-reality, CSS Corp has transformed customer support from an effort-led to an intelligence-led ecosystem. Customers of CSS Corp have been realizing tangible outcomes through CSS Corp's differentiated outcome-based and gain sharing models which have helped them in their transformation journey.

"Global outsourcing brands look for partners that can synergistically bring together best-in-class technology, operational and people expertise, and flexible business models, to drive outcomes for them. I believe over the past few years, CSS Corp has positioned itself as a leader in partnering with reputed organizations and driving outcome-focused CX transformation for them. We are extremely proud to win the Gold Stevie award as the world's leading outsourcing service provider while surpassing some of the industry's biggest names at the awards. This award is a testament to our continued pursuit of service excellence driven by our values of customer centricity, deep tech innovation and spirit of partnership with our customers", said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp.

CSS Corp's presence as a global leader in providing exceptional customer service has grown over the past two decades. It has built a world-class delivery ecosystem through digitally-infused operations, and an award-winning talent development platform.

The company drives B2C and B2B customer experience and technical support services. In the last 2 years, CSS Corp has emerged as the industry's most awarded mid-tier global services company with over 35 international awards.

The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honours for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

